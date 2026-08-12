Sony has announced a limited-edition PS5 console bundle and new accessories inspired by Insomniac Games' Marvel's Wolverine. The limited-edition console bundle includes a PS5 digital edition in a striking new Marvel's Wolverine Battle Yellow design, a matching yellow-and-black DualSense controller, and a download code for Marvel's Wolverine game, which launches September 15.

The PlayStation parent also unveiled a new limited-edition Marvel's Wolverine Adamantium design for PS5 Pro console covers and DualSense controllers. Console covers for PS5 and PS5 Pro and DualSense controllers in the Battle Yellow design will also be available to purchase separately.

Marvel's Wolverine PS5 digital edition bundle and limited-edition accessories will be available to pre-order starting August 19. The console bundle and the new PS5 accessories will launch September 15 in limited quantities.

Battle Yellow and Adamantium Designs

Both new designs, inspired by Marvel's Wolverine, feature three slashing patterns, as if carved by Wolverine's adamantium claws. The exposed claw marks are also see-through, allowing players to see under the hood of the PS5 console and see internal parts. The same slashing patterns are seen on the new DualSense controller designs, although there are no see-through components on the controller.

The Battle Yellow limited-edition design is inspired by the black-and-yellow Battle Reborn suit worn by Logan in Marvel's Wolverine, Sony said in a PlayStation Blog post announcing the new console bundle and accessories. Meanwhile, the silver-coloured Marvel's Wolverine Adamantium limited-edition design is inspired by the adamantium bonded to Logan's skeleton and claws. The matching Adamantium limited-edition controller comes in a metallic finish with slash patterns.

The Adamantium design features a metallic finish with claw marks

Photo Credit: Sony

Users will be able to purchase the limited-edition Marvel's Wolverine console bundle, PS5 and PS5 Pro console covers, and DualSense controllers in both new designs directly from PlayStation in regions where direct.playstation.com is available and via select retailers in other regions. The console covers include covers for both PS5 standard and digital editions.

The limited-edition Marvel's Wolverine DualSense controller also features claw marks

Photo Credit: Sony

Marvel's Wolverine PS5 Bundle, Accessories Price

The PS5 Digital Edition – Marvel's Wolverine Battle Yellow Limited Edition Bundle is priced at $649.99 in the US. PS5 Battle Yellow console covers and PS5 Pro console covers (in both Battle Yellow and Adamantium designs) are priced at $74.99. Limited-edition Battle Yellow and Adamantium DualSense controllers are priced at $84.99.

The new console bundle and accessories can be pre-ordered starting August 19 at 10am local time. They will be available from September 15 — the same day Marvel's Wolverine launches exclusively on PS5 — in limited quantities.