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Marvel's Wolverine Gets Visceral Gameplay Trailer at State of Play, Pre-Orders Now Live

Marvel's Wolverine will launch on PS5 on September 15, 2026.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 3 June 2026 14:25 IST
Marvel's Wolverine Gets Visceral Gameplay Trailer at State of Play, Pre-Orders Now Live

Photo Credit: Sony/ Insomniac Games

Marvel's Wolverine got an extended look at State of Play

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Highlights
  • Marvel's Wolverine is a PS5 exclusive
  • The game will also feature Jean Grey
  • Marvel's Wolverine is priced at $69.99 for the Standard edition
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Marvel's Wolverine received an extended look at State of Play on Tuesday that brought new story and gameplay details from the superhero action-adventure game. The gameplay trailer showed visceral, bloody combat and a first look at some characters. Developer Insomniac Games also announced that Marvel's Wolverine can now be pre-ordered on the PlayStation Store.

The seven-minute trailer showed Wolverine on the trail of a group of mutants captured by the Reavers, a cybernetically enhanced militia. The gameplay begins with a stealthy section as Wolverine stalks and silently dispatches a few enemies before taking them head on and claws out.

Marvel's Wolverine Gameplay

The combat is gory, with Wolverine's adamantium claws drawing buckets of blood and guts as he relentlessly slashes at the Reavers. Wolverine can attack, parry, and dodge, and successful combat actions build up Rage, which allows for stronger attacks or healing.

When the Rage meter reaches Tier 3, the screen goes monochromatic as Wolverine savagely attacks foes. The monochromatic visuals combined with red blood is inspired by Marvel Comics' Black, White, and Blood series, Insomniac Games said on the PlayStation Blog. Aside from regular attacks, Wolverine also has special combat moves called “Techniques,” such as Tornado Spin and Bull Rush.

The gameplay trailer also introduced Jean Grey, showcasing her telekinetic powers in tandem with Wolverine's melee combat. Wolverine and Jean Grey teamed up to take down the Reavers, even combining their abilities to execute critical strikes.

jean grey jean grey

Jean Grey will fight alongside Logan in Marvel's Wolverine
Photo Credit: Sony/ Insomniac Games

Marvel's Wolverine Story

Insomniac Games also shed light on the story of Marvel's Wolverine. Mutants are being hunted in the game and must live in secrecy to avoid being captured. The world is not yet aware of mutants and their powers.

There is no X-Men, but Marvel's Wolverine features Team X, a mutant task force protecting other mutants. This group seems to be a pre-cursor to the X-Men. In the story, Logan rejoins Team X after having left the group three years before and is now on a mission to save mutants along with Jean Grey.

Marvel's Wolverine is now up for pre-order on PlayStation Store. The game is available in Standard and Digital Deluxe editions, priced at $69.99 and $79.99, respectively. In India, the two editions cost Rs. 4,999 and Rs. 5,599. Marvel's Wolverine will launch exclusively on PS5 on September 15, 2026.

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Further reading: Marvels Wolverine, Insomniac Games, Wolverine, Sony, State of Play, PS5
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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