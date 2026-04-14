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Metro 2039 Will Be Officially Revealed at Xbox First Look Event This Week

Metro 2039 will be the fourth mainline Metro game.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 14 April 2026 17:00 IST
Metro 2039 Will Be Officially Revealed at Xbox First Look Event This Week

Photo Credit: Deep SIlver/ 4A Games

Metro 2039 will be a follow-up to Metro Exodus

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Highlights
  • Metro 2039 is being developer by 4A Games
  • Metro Exodus was the last mainline Metro game
  • Xbox First Look event will take place on April 16
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Metro 2039, the next entry in the dystopian first-person shooter series from 4A Games, will officially be revealed on April 16. The developer revealed the official title of the game alongside a brief teaser showing the trademark wristwatch from Metro games. Just as the recent leak claimed, Metro 2039 will be revealed at an Xbox event this week.

Metro 2039 Reveal Set for April 16

4A Games confirmed Monday that the global reveal of Metro 2039 will take place on April 16 at 10am PDT / 7pm CEST / 8pm EET (10.30pm IST). The reveal will take place at an Xbox First Look event set for this week.

"This Thursday, April 16, we'll be debuting Xbox First Look: Metro 2039 with 4A Games & Deep Silver – a digital-only broadcast offering a world-premiere look at the next title in the beloved post-apocalyptic first-person shooter series," Xbox said in a blog post.

The Metro 2039 reveal will be broadcast on Xbox's YouTube channel.

A recent leak had claimed that developer 4A Games and publisher Deep Silver were getting ready to reveal the next Metro game at a small Xbox event on April 16.

The reveal event will likely shed light on Metro 2039's setting, story, and characters. The game will be the fourth mainline entry in the Metro series after Metro 2033, Metro: Last Light, and Metro Exodus, all of which tell the story of Artyom and his allies in a post-apocalyptic Russia. The series is based on Dmitry Glukhovsky's Metro novels. While 4A Games has not yet shared any details about Metro 2039, Glukhovsky has said that the game will be "darker" than its predecessors.

4A Games also shared a link for the official website of Metro 2039, where interested users can sign up to get a reminder for the game's reveal.

The last mainline entry in the series, Metro Exodus, released in 2019 across PC, PS4, and Xbox One. An Enhanced Edition of the game was later ported to PS5 and Xbox Series S/X. Metro Exodus served as a sequel to Metro: Last Light and featured more expansive and open-world hub levels instead of linear levels seen in previous games in the series.

Metro Exodus

Metro Exodus

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Stealth is a viable option
  • Guns feel great
  • Interesting characters
  • Bad
  • Minor frame rate dips
  • Lack of visual options on console
Read detailed Deep Silver Metro Exodus review
Genre Shooter
Platform Amazon Luna, PlayStation 4 (PS4), Stadia, Xbox One, PC: Windows, PC: macOS, PC: Linux
Modes Single-player
Series Metro
PEGI Rating 18+
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Further reading: Metro 2039, Metro Exodus, 4A Games, Xbox, Deep Silver
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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Metro 2039 Will Be Officially Revealed at Xbox First Look Event This Week
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