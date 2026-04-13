A new Metro game from developer 4A Games is reportedly set to be revealed this week at an Xbox event. Microsoft has not yet confirmed a showcase, but an industry insider claims that the next Metro title could potentially be revealed at the broadcast soon. The last mainline Metro title, Metro Exodus, was released in 2019.

Metro 2039 Set for Reveal This Week

According to NateTheHate, a tipster noted for accurate leaks about games and games-focussed events, the Microsoft show will take place on April 16. It will likely be a smaller show where 4A Games will reveal the next Metro game, the tipster said in a post on X Sunday.

The next Metro game is reportedly called Metro 2039. The leaker did not share any other details about the title, except that it could be revealed this week at an Xbox show.

“This could potentially be an Xbox Presents: Metro type of show. It would simply allow them to spotlight the new Metro alongside their brand. I don't know the format of the presentation,” NateTheHate said.

Windows Central's Jez Corden, too, said in a podcast appearance on Sunday that Xbox was planning to host a “little show” this week.

Earlier this month, NateTheHate claimed that Sony was planning to potentially host a State of Play broadcast on April 16, as well. However, the tipster said in his recent update that he had not been able to confirm the rumoured State of Play date information yet.

Neither Sony nor Microsoft has yet announced a broadcast for this week. Microsoft is set to host Xbox Games Showcase in June.

This isn't the first time the next Metro game is under a spotlight. Back in 2024, following the reveal of Metro Awakening, a spinoff title that released on PS VR2, PC VR, and Meta Quest platforms, Metro developer 4A Games had said that the next mainline Metro game was in development.

“Hi, this is not the next mainline Metro game by 4A Games, that is still in development and as we have stated previously will come to gen 9 consoles and PC - this is a different project developed by Vertigo Games,” the studio said on X at the time in response to a fan. The developer has not shared any details about the project yet.

The last mainline title in first-person shooter series was Metro Exodus, a sequel to Metro: Last Light. Exodus was released on PC, PS4, and Xbox One in 2019 and was later ported to PS5 and Xbox Series S/X.