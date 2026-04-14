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Oppo F33 Pro Reportedly Lands on Google Play Console Shortly Before Its Launch in India

Oppo F33 Pro has reportedly been listed on the Google Play Console with the model number CPH2835.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 14 April 2026 16:31 IST
Oppo F33 Pro Reportedly Lands on Google Play Console Shortly Before Its Launch in India

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo F33 Pro will have IP69K certification for dust protection

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Highlights
  • Oppo F33 Pro is scheduled to launch in India on April 15
  • Oppo F33 Pro is confirmed to feature a 7,000mAh battery
  • It will have 6.57-inch display
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The Oppo F33 Pro is set to launch in India on Wednesday. Just a day before its debut, the upcoming Oppo F series smartphone has surfaced on the Google Play Console. This listing shows the image of the phone and confirms a few of its specifications. The Oppo F33 Pro is expected to run on a MediaTek Dimensity chipset alongside 8GB RAM. It is already confirmed to include a 7,000mAh battery and a dual rear camera unit headlined by a 50-megapixel main sensor.

Oppo F33 Pro Has a Dimensity 6100+ Chip, at Least 8GB of RAM

An entry for the Oppo F33 Pro (via The Tech Outlook) is now live on the Google Play Console, with model number CPH2835. The screenshots in the listing shared by the publication indicate that the handsets will feature 8GB RAM and a MediaTek MT6835 chipset, which refers to the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor.

The listing reveals the Oppo F33 Pro with ColorOS 16 based on Android 16 and a full-HD+ display with 480ppi pixel density. The Google Play Console listing includes an official-looking image of the phone.

Meanwhile, the Oppo F33 Pro is scheduled to launch in India on April 15 at 12pm IST. It will go on sale via Amazon and the Oppo India website after launch in Misty Forest, Starry Blue, and Passion Red shades.

The Oppo F33 Pro is confirmed to feature a 7,000mAh battery unit with 80W fast charging support. It will have al carry a dual rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary OV50D40 sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The new handset will have IP69K certification for dust protection and an IPX9K-rated build for water resistance.

The Oppo F33 Pro will come with a 6.57-inch display and a 50-megapixel front camera. It will feature a 4,289 sq mm vapour chamber system for thermal management.

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Further reading: Oppo, Oppo F33 Pro, Oppo F33 Pro Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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