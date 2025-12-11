Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Microsoft Partners With Cognizant, Infosys, TCS and Wipro Over Agentic AI Adoption in India

Microsoft Partners With Cognizant, Infosys, TCS and Wipro Over Agentic AI Adoption in India

Microsoft said that each of the partnering companies will deploy more than 50,000 Microsoft Copilot licenses

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 11 December 2025 17:54 IST
Microsoft Partners With Cognizant, Infosys, TCS and Wipro Over Agentic AI Adoption in India

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Infosys is integrating Microsoft’s AI into its Topaz Fabric and Cobalt to offer multi-agent workflows

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Cognizant is client zero for Copilot and will scale the AI to its clients
  • TCS will integrate Copilot across its different divisions
  • Wipro has upskilled 25,000+ employees in Microsoft Cloud and GitHub
Advertisement

Microsoft, on Thursday, announced partnerships with Cognizant, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and Wipro to help these IT services firms adopt and scale Copilot-powered agentic artificial intelligence (AI) workflows. These IT giants are now using the AI capabilities internally as well as offering them to their clients in various forms. The Redmond-based tech giant highlights that through these collaborations, Indian tech sector will quickly develop the capacity to use and develop agentic tools. Notably, the announcement follows the $17.5 billion (roughly Rs. 1.57 lakh crore) investment the company committed earlier this week.

Microsoft Partners with Big IT Firms in India

In a newsroom post, the tech giant announced and detailed the newly forged partnerships in India. As part of the collaboration, each partnering company will deploy more than 50,000 Microsoft Copilot licenses, with the total reaching over 2,00,000 licenses. The IT firms, in turn, will use this to develop internal AI agents, as well as agentic workflows for their clients.

Microsoft called Cognizant “client zero” for Copilot, adding that it has worked with the tech giant to refine the AI chatbot and create agentic solutions for its clients before the wider rollout. The company will now use the technology to transform data access and decision workflows across client engagement and internal operations.

“We're experiencing the largest infrastructure investment in tech history, with companies investing hundreds of billions annually into AI infrastructure. As an AI builder company, our mission is to bridge the gap between these investments and extracting business value, ensuring our associates and clients benefit from Generative AI,” said Ravi Kumar S, CEO of Cognizant.

Infosys, on the other hand, will integrate Microsoft's intelligence layer with its Topaz Fabric and Cobalt platforms to operationalise multi-agent workflows and embed AI directly into its products and services. The company said this approach will enable automated workflows, faster insight generation and a human-agent hybrid setup for client projects at global scale.

TCS intends to use these agentic tools, such as Copilot and GitHub Copilot, within its workforce, offering personalised AI coaching to all of its employees. It will also be used to integrate AI-led automation in the Sales, Human Resources, and Finance departments. Finally, Wipro has outlined a three year strategic partnership that includes a Microsoft Innovation Hub at its Bengaluru Partner Labs and large scale upskilling in Microsoft Cloud and GitHub technologies.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, Cognizant, Infosys, TCS, Wipro, Copilot, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Enterprise, India
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Pushparaj Rai’s Aarata is Now Available for Rent on Prime Video

Related Stories

Microsoft Partners With Cognizant, Infosys, TCS and Wipro Over Agentic AI Adoption in India
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 15R Ace Edition India Launch Announced: See Details
  2. Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G, Note 15 Pro 5G, Note 15 5G Launched Globally
  3. Vivo X300 Ultra Listed on China's 3C; Charging Speed Revealed
  4. Redmi 15C 5G Review
  5. Instagram's New Algorithm Tool Lets You Take Control of Your Reels Tab
  6. OTT Releases of the Week: Saali Mohabbat, Kaantha, Single Papa, and More
  7. Google's New MCP Servers Take a Big Step Towards General-Purpose AI Agents
  8. Motorola Teases a Book-Style Foldable Device That Could Arrive at CES 2026
#Latest Stories
  1. ESA Telescopes Capture Ultra-Fast Winds Blasting From Distant Supermassive Black Hole
  2. Google’s Big Gemini AI Updates: AI Models, Search, Preferred Sources and More From the Week
  3. Microsoft Partners With Cognizant, Infosys, TCS and Wipro Over Agentic AI Adoption in India
  4. New Carbon-Titanium Composite Dramatically Improves Lithium-Sulfur Batteries
  5. Pushparaj Rai’s Aarata is Now Available for Rent on Prime Video
  6. James Gunn’s Superman (2025) Now Streaming on JioHotstar: What You Need to Know
  7. TRAPPIST-1e Methane Signal Likely False, Webb Data Suggests Airless Planet
  8. Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G, Note 15 Pro 5G With Up to 6,580mAh Battery Launched Globally Alongside Redmi Note 15 5G: Price, Specifications
  9. OnePlus 15R Ace Edition India Launch Date, Availability Details Announced
  10. Sei Partners Xiaomi to Pre-Install DeFi Wallet on Phones, SEI Token Sees Rapid Price Moves
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »