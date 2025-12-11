Microsoft, on Thursday, announced partnerships with Cognizant, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and Wipro to help these IT services firms adopt and scale Copilot-powered agentic artificial intelligence (AI) workflows. These IT giants are now using the AI capabilities internally as well as offering them to their clients in various forms. The Redmond-based tech giant highlights that through these collaborations, Indian tech sector will quickly develop the capacity to use and develop agentic tools. Notably, the announcement follows the $17.5 billion (roughly Rs. 1.57 lakh crore) investment the company committed earlier this week.

Microsoft Partners with Big IT Firms in India

In a newsroom post, the tech giant announced and detailed the newly forged partnerships in India. As part of the collaboration, each partnering company will deploy more than 50,000 Microsoft Copilot licenses, with the total reaching over 2,00,000 licenses. The IT firms, in turn, will use this to develop internal AI agents, as well as agentic workflows for their clients.

Microsoft called Cognizant “client zero” for Copilot, adding that it has worked with the tech giant to refine the AI chatbot and create agentic solutions for its clients before the wider rollout. The company will now use the technology to transform data access and decision workflows across client engagement and internal operations.

“We're experiencing the largest infrastructure investment in tech history, with companies investing hundreds of billions annually into AI infrastructure. As an AI builder company, our mission is to bridge the gap between these investments and extracting business value, ensuring our associates and clients benefit from Generative AI,” said Ravi Kumar S, CEO of Cognizant.

Infosys, on the other hand, will integrate Microsoft's intelligence layer with its Topaz Fabric and Cobalt platforms to operationalise multi-agent workflows and embed AI directly into its products and services. The company said this approach will enable automated workflows, faster insight generation and a human-agent hybrid setup for client projects at global scale.

TCS intends to use these agentic tools, such as Copilot and GitHub Copilot, within its workforce, offering personalised AI coaching to all of its employees. It will also be used to integrate AI-led automation in the Sales, Human Resources, and Finance departments. Finally, Wipro has outlined a three year strategic partnership that includes a Microsoft Innovation Hub at its Bengaluru Partner Labs and large scale upskilling in Microsoft Cloud and GitHub technologies.