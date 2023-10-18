Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Xbox Game Pass Will Not Include Activision Games Like Call of Duty Until 2024, Phil Spencer Explains Why

Xbox Game Pass Will Not Include Activision Games Like Call of Duty Until 2024, Phil Spencer Explains Why

The Xbox CEO attributes the lengthy regulatory issues the company faced in its buyout as its reason for not adding Activision Blizzard titles instantly.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 18 October 2023 16:57 IST
Xbox Game Pass Will Not Include Activision Games Like Call of Duty Until 2024, Phil Spencer Explains Why

Photo Credit: Activision

Phil Spencer promises no content will be exclusive to Xbox

Highlights
  • Xbox was unable to lay the groundwork for bringing ABK games to Game Pass
  • Phil Spencer assured there’s no ‘celebration drop’ coming anytime soon
  • He reiterated Call of Duty will have 100 percent parity across platforms
Advertisement

Call of Duty and other Activision Blizzard games won't appear on Xbox Game Pass until next year. On the Official Xbox Podcast, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer claimed that players wouldn't be seeing a big drop of those titles immediately, due to the lengthy regulatory challenges the company faced in its buyout attempt. Since it was uncertain whether the acquisition would be approved by Britain's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) until recently, Xbox wasn't able to do the groundwork for adding the catalogue to their gaming subscription service. Ahead of the deal's closure, Activision Blizzard confirmed on Twitter that the upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and newly-launched Diablo IV won't be coming to Game Pass soon, but Spencer's statement covers older titles as well.

This is in stark contrast from Microsoft's acquisition of ZeniMax Media, where just two days after the buyout, 20 Bethesda back catalogue games, including franchises like Fallout, DOOM, Dishonored, and more were flooded onto Game Pass — free to play for members. “So now that the deal is closed, we're starting that work. But there is work,” Spencer said on the podcast, attesting that Activision Blizzard's tweet is ‘accurate' in terms of the 2024 timeline. He further assured that there's no ‘secret celebration drop' coming in the next few weeks, while acknowledging that fans have the right to be disappointed about it. It's a long-term acquisition though, granting Xbox a lot of time to experiment with the average gamer's ever-growing needs, and to that effect, Phil states that he's excited about the future.

The elephant in the room, of course, is Call of Duty. Spencer reiterated on the same podcast that the franchise will maintain ‘100 percent parity' across all platforms, including PlayStation for a 10-year duration. The acquisition shouldn't cause other players to miss out on exclusive content or timing, which is something the Blue team took advantage of by granting early access to multiplayer beta and an exclusive operator called Lockpick this time. The bundle will be available only to those who pre-order Modern Warfare 3 on PS4 and PS5 for a year, until November 9, 2024. That said, Spencer said that there could be some performance and resolution changes depending on the platform. Baldur's Gate 3's Xbox port is an example, where the developers are unable to include split-screen coop on the lower-end Xbox Series S due to technical limitations. However, the in-game content is expected to remain the same (at the time of writing).

“We have no goal of somehow trying to use Call of Duty to get you to buy an Xbox console,” he said, adding that he doesn't think making platform exclusive beta weekends helps players. The regulatory process for Activision Blizzard acquisition took more than a year, thanks to the US FTC stepping in to express concerns that Microsoft's $69 billion (about Rs. 5,74,528 crore) deal was anti-competitive and that it had plans to make Call of Duty exclusive to Xbox. During those court proceedings, PlayStation boss Jim Ryan also claimed that a bunch of video game publishers he'd been speaking to unanimously agreed that Xbox Game Pass was ‘value destructive.'

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Diablo IV

Diablo IV

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Looks stunningly gory
  • Diverse class options
  • Skills synergise beautifully with builds
  • Finely-tuned combat
  • Great voice acting
  • Rewarding exploration
  • Satisfying loot system
  • Bad
  • Lacklustre story
  • Tight enemy-scaling
  • Microtransactions
  • Mob fights can get monotonous
  • Side quests feel like checklists
Read detailed Blizzard Diablo IV review
Genre RPG
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Multiplayer
Series Diablo
PEGI Rating 16+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: xbox, xbox game pass, activision blizzard, phil spencer, call of duty, call of duty modern warfare 3, diablo 4, world of Warcraft, call of duty xbox game pass when, sony, playstation
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com. More
Apple to Refresh 24-Inch iMac Next Year, Higher-End iMac With Mini-LED Display Coming in 2025: Ming-Chi Kuo

Related Stories

Xbox Game Pass Will Not Include Activision Games Like Call of Duty Until 2024, Phil Spencer Explains Why
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 12 Display Might Be Brighter Than Samsung Galaxy S24, iPhone 15 Pro
  2. HP Pavilion Plus Laptops Get 13th Gen Intel Core Chips in India: See Price
  3. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Might Only Offer Up to 5x Optical Zoom
  4. Nothing OS 2.0.4 Rolling Out for Nothing Phone 1 With New Features
  5. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Could Be Unveiled Early Next Year
  6. Apple Pencil (2023) With USB Type-C Port Launched at This Price
  7. Oppenheimer to Release on Digital and Physical Media on November 21
  8. Vivo Y200 5G to Launch in India on This Date; Design Teased
  9. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Top Deals on Popular Smartphones
  10. Here Are the Top Deals on Laptops for the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
#Latest Stories
  1. Windows 11 Now Running on Over 400 Million Monthly Active Devices: Report
  2. Xbox Game Pass Will Not Include Activision Games Like Call of Duty Until 2024, Phil Spencer Explains Why
  3. Apple to Refresh 24-Inch iMac Next Year, Higher-End iMac With Mini-LED Display Coming in 2025: Ming-Chi Kuo
  4. iOS 17.1 Update Includes Fix for Purported Screen Burn-in Bug, Fixes Significant Location Privacy Bug: Report
  5. Samsung Galaxy S24+ With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Faster Than Galaxy S23 Ultra, Suggests Vulkan Test
  6. Netflix Geeked Week 2023 Announced, Lineup Includes Stranger Things, Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon, and More
  7. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Display Might Not Be as Bright as OnePlus 12, Leaked Specifications Suggest
  8. Honor Play 8T With MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Nothing Phone 1 Gets Nothing OS 2.0.4 Update With New Features, Bug Fixes
  10. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Retains Value Above $28,000 Despite Losses Hitting ETH, BNB
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »