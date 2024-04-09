Microsoft 'Moving Full Speed Ahead' on Next-Generation Xbox Console: Report

Microsoft teased its plans for next-generation Xbox hardware back in February, saying that it was focussed on delivering the “largest technical leap” for a new console generation with the next Xbox. Now, more details about Microsoft's plans for its next console have emerged, reiterating the same claim. An internal email shared with Xbox staff has revealed that Microsoft is “moving full speed ahead” on its next-generation Xbox hardware.

In a recent email to staffers, Xbox president Sarah Bond shared Microsoft's plans for the next Xbox console and revealed the formation of a new team working on preserving Xbox's current library of games for future hardware. A Windows Central report revealed parts of the email Sunday, shedding a little more light on the next generation of Xbox consoles.

“We are moving full speed ahead on our next generation hardware, focused on delivering the biggest technological leap ever in a generation," Bond reportedly said in the email, reiterating her claim from February, when she first talked about Microsoft's hardware commitment on the Official Xbox Podcast. On both occasions, Bond has stopped short of expanding on what “the biggest technological leap” would construe in real world performance.

The email, however, does confirm that Microsoft is hard at work on the next Xbox, but it remains unclear at which stage of development the company's next-generation console hardware is.

Microsoft's identity as a platform owner has come under strain of late as Xbox Series S/X console sales lag far behind Sony's PS5 and Nintendo Switch. After several leaks and rumours, the company announced in February its plan to release some of its first-party games on rival platforms. Its decision to release some Xbox exclusive titles on PS5 and Nintendo Switch and a sore lack of triple-A exclusives on its own platform have left the Xbox parent in a perceivably weakened position in the console market.

Microsoft, however, boasts a strong portfolio of game studios, especially since its successful acquisition of Call of Duty maker Activision Blizzard last year. While the Xbox Series S/X consoles have failed to kick on in terms of premium first-party titles thus far, big upcoming releases like Senua's Saga: Hellblade II and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will launch this year to likely bring much needed wind in Xbox's sails.

In her email, Bond also reportedly said that Microsoft had set a up a team to ensure that current Xbox games remain accessible on future hardware. "We are building on our strong history of delivering backwards compatibility to our players, and we remain committed to bringing forward the amazing library of Xbox games for future generations of players to enjoy," the Xbox president said.

While Microsoft has not revealed a launch window for the next generation of Xbox consoles, court documents from the FTC trial in June last year revealed that the company expects the next-gen Xbox and PS6 to launch in 2028.

