Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Next Gen Xbox Will Be the 'Largest Technical Leap' for a New Console Generation, Says Microsoft

Next-Gen Xbox Will Be the 'Largest Technical Leap' for a New Console Generation, Says Microsoft

Xbox currently offers the Xbox Series X, its flagship current-generation console, along with the lower-end, digital-only Xbox Series S.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 16 February 2024 20:50 IST
Next-Gen Xbox Will Be the 'Largest Technical Leap' for a New Console Generation, Says Microsoft

Photo Credit: Microsoft

The Xbox Series X launched in 2020 and will likely be refreshed later this year

Highlights
  • Microsoft expects to release the next-gen Xbox console in 2028
  • Four Xbox-exclusive games will launch on PS5 and Nintendo Switch
  • An all-digital Xbox Series X refresh was leaked during the FTC trial
Advertisement

Microsoft shared new details about its plans for Xbox hardware, teasing the next generation of Xbox consoles and providing updates about its gaming business in a special edition of the Official Xbox Podcast Thursday. While the company confirmed that four Xbox-exclusive games would launch on PS5 and Nintendo Switch, it reiterated its commitment to developing Xbox hardware and exclusives titles on the platform. In the podcast, Xbox president Sarah Bond said that Microsoft was focussed on delivering the “largest technical leap” for a new console generation for the next Xbox.

Bond also confirmed that fans could expect new Xbox hardware later this year in the holiday season — likely to be the rumoured mid-generation refresh of the Xbox Series S/X consoles. “There's some exciting stuff coming out in hardware that we're going to share this holiday. And we're also invested in the next generation roadmap,” the Xbox president said. “And what we're really focussed on there is delivering the largest technical leap you will have seen in a hardware generation,” she added.

Xbox currently offers the Xbox Series X, its flagship current-generation console, along with the lower-end, digital-only Xbox Series S.

Back in September last year, leaked court documents from the Federal Trade Commission antitrust trial over Microsoft's acquisition of Activision-Blizzard had revealed that the company was planning a mid-gen refresh for its Xbox Series X and Series S consoles sometime in 2024. The documents also included concept images of upcoming Xbox hardware, along with the platform's roadmap for future releases.

According to the leaked concept images, Microsoft's mid-gen refresh of the Xbox Series X is codenamed ‘Brooklin,' an all-digital console that boasts the same peformance and features as the original one, except for the optical disc drive. The console appears to have a cylindrical design and an upgraded 2TB storage and will likely maintain the Series X's pricing — $499, or Rs. 54,990. The leaked documents had claimed that ‘Brooklin' would release sometime in October 2024. In addition to the console, Xbox also plans to launch an upgraded controller with gyro, haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, just like PlayStation's DualSense controller.

In the podcast, where Bond was joined by Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer and Xbox Game Studios head Matt Booty, the Xbox president did not disclose a launch window for the next generation of Xbox consoles, but Microsoft expects the next-gen Xbox and PS6 to launch in 2028, as also revealed by court documents from the FTC trial in June last year. “This term would, in any case, go beyond the expected starting period of the next generation of consoles (in 2028),” the company had said in the documents. The current generation of consoles — Xbox Series S/X and PS5 — was launched in 2020.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Microsoft Xbox Series X

Microsoft Xbox Series X

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Really powerful
  • Delivers constant 4K 60fps
  • Reduced loading times
  • Great backward compatibility
  • Support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos
  • Capable of 8K / 120fps
  • Network transfer feature
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Lack of truly next-gen exclusives
  • Not a generation leap over Xbox One X at launch
  • Proprietary storage expansion
  • No rechargeable battery with controller
  • Implementation of Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos
Read detailed Microsoft Xbox Series X review
HDD 1TB PCie Gen 4 NVME SSD
Processor Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU @ 3.8GHz
Graphics Custom AMD RDNA 2 GPU 52 CUs @ 1.825GHz
RAM 16GB GDDR6
USB 3
Weight 4.45kg
Ethernet Gigabit
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Microsoft, Xbox, Xbox Series, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
iPhone Devices Under Threat as New iOS Trojan That Targets Facial Recognition Data Reported

Related Stories

Next-Gen Xbox Will Be the 'Largest Technical Leap' for a New Console Generation, Says Microsoft
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Y200e 5G Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  2. Realme 12+ 5G Launch Date, Design Confirmed; to Launch in India Soon
  3. OpenAI Unveils AI Video Generator Sora That Can Render Minute-Long Clips
  4. Infinix Hot 40i With 32-Megapixel Front Camera Launched in India: See Price
  5. Why Apple May Have Paused Development of Its First Foldable Phone
  6. This New 'GoldDigger' iOS Trojan Steals iPhone Face ID Data
#Latest Stories
  1. Next-Gen Xbox Will Be the 'Largest Technical Leap' for a New Console Generation, Says Microsoft
  2. iPhone Devices Under Threat as New iOS Trojan That Targets Facial Recognition Data Reported
  3. Apple Patent Application Describes Use of Perspiration Sensor on Apple Watch to Measure Sweat
  4. Realme 12+ 5G Launch Date, Design, Colourways Confirmed; India Launch Officially Teased
  5. Apple Supplier Flex's Workers Stage One-Day Strike at Tamil Nadu Plant
  6. Infinix Hot 40i With 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Samsung Galaxy S24’s Instant Slow-Mo Feature Is Coming to Older Galaxy Devices
  8. Apple Vision Pro Gets 12 Spatial Games Including Super Fruit Ninja, Cut The Rope 3 and Jetpack Joyride 2
  9. Microsoft Announces 4 Xbox Exclusives for PS5 and Nintendo Switch, Activision Blizzard Titles on Game Pass
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Camera Upgrade Tipped; May Get Same Camera as Galaxy S24 Ultra
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »