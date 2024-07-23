Microsoft hiked the pricing for Xbox Game Pass and introduced a new ‘Standard' tier for the game subscription service earlier this month, but more changes to Game Pass may be on their way. The Xbox parent could reportedly be working on more new Game Pass tiers. These could include a cloud-only subscription tier, an ad-supported tier and a friends and family plan.

New Xbox Game Pass tiers planned

Citing sources, Windows Central claims that Microsoft has further plans for its game subscription service. A could-only version of Game Pass, which would allow players on devices outside of the Xbox ecosystem to access the catalogue of games on the service, could reportedly be in the works. This tier would be cheaper than Xbox Game Pass Ultimate could also be available on competing console platforms.

Additionally, citing “very tentative” rumours, the report says that Microsoft could bring back the Xbox Game Pass Friends and Family Plan, which was earlier tested in select regions but never saw a wide rollout. This plan would cater to multiple users in a family, similar to family plans of other subscription services.

And finally, the report also talks about an ad-supported Game Pass tier, much like the ad-based tiers for Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. This tier would reportedly cater to players who do not want to pay a subscription fee for Game Pass and would instead get access to an ad-based version of the service at no cost. This was reported last year, as well, when a publication said that Xbox Gaming CFO Tim Stuart had suggested a free version of the subscription service supported by ads.

More recently, Microsoft launched the Xbox cloud gaming service on the Xbox app on Amazon Fire TV Stick. Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can now access the platform's cloud gaming service to play Xbox titles on the Amazon Fire TV Stick, without requiring a dedicated Xbox console.

Call of Duty on Game Pass

Microsoft's decision to raise Game Pass pricing across tiers and territories comes weeks after the company announced that the next instalment in the highly lucrative Call of Duty franchise would be available on Xbox's game subscription service at launch. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, set for release on October 25, will become the first COD title to be made available on Game Pass at launch.

The company is reportedly also planning to add the most recent Call of Duty title, last year's Modern Warfare 3 (review), towards the end of July. Microsoft and Call of Duty maker Activision, however, have not yet confirmed any plans to bring the game to the service.