Star Wars Outlaws and Resident Evil Village Are Coming to Xbox Game Pass in January

Star Wars Outlaws is an action-adventure game where you play as bounty hunter Kay Vess.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 7 January 2026 17:35 IST
Star Wars Outlaws and Resident Evil Village Are Coming to Xbox Game Pass in January

Photo Credit: Ubisoft

Star Wars Outlaws released on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X on August 30, 2024

Highlights
  • Star Wars Outlaws will be added to Xbox Game Pass on January 13
  • Resident Evil Village arrives on Game Pass on January 20
  • Game Pass will also add Little Nightmares Enhanced Edition in January
Xbox Game Pass is adding Star Wars Outlaws and Resident Evil Village as part of the first wave of games coming to the subscription service this month. Both games will be available to Game Pass members across Cloud, PC, and Xbox consoles starting next week. Other games joining the service in the first half of January include Little Nightmares Enhanced Edition, Final Fantasy, and MIO: Memories in Orbit.

Xbox Game Pass Wave 1 Titles for January Announced

Microsoft announced a strong Game Pass wave 1 lineup for the month on Tuesday in an Xbox Wire post. Star Wars Outlaws, Ubisoft's action-adventure title released in 2024, is the headlining addition, coming to Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass on January 13. Game Pass members will be able to play the game across PC, Cloud, and Xbox Series S/X

Star Wars Outlaws is an action-adventure game where players follow the story of Kay Vess, a bounty hunter in the Outer Rim. The game features a mix of third-person shooting gameplay, exploration, and space combat.

Game Pass will also add Resident Evil Village, the most recent mainline RE title, on January 20, just a month before the launch of Resident Evil Requiem. The survival-horror title will be available to Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, and PC Game Pass members across PC, Console, and Cloud.

re village re village

Resident Evil Village is the eighth mainline Resident Evil game
Photo Credit: Capcom

On January 6, Game Pass added twin-stick shooter Brews & Bastards and puzzle-platformer Little Nightmares Enhanced Edition, both playable for Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, and PC Game Pass members.

Survival-action title Atomfall, roguelike title Lost in Random: The Eternal Die, soccer multiplayer title Rematch, and third-person shooter Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine – Master Crafted Edition were added to the Game Pass Premium tier on January 7. On January 8, the game subscription service will get Final Fantasy, the remodeled 2D version of the first Final Fantasy game. It will be available to Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, and PC Game Pass members across PC, Xbox Series S/X, and Cloud.

Next week, Game Pass will add adventure title My Little Pony: A Zephyr Heights Mystery on January 15 and Metroidvania title MIO: Memories in Orbit on January 20. The latter is a day one launch title

Microsoft also announced the list of titles that are set to leave the Game Pass library on January 15. These include Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, Neon White, Road 96, The Ascent, and The Grinch Christmas Adventures.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Xbox Game Pass, Game Pass, Star Wars Outlaws, Resident Evil Village, Microsoft, Xbox, Xbox Series
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
