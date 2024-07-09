Technology News

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available on Amazon Fire TV Stick With the Xbox App

Players can pair Bluetooth-enabled controllers with the Amazon Fire TV Stick to play games from the Xbox library, according to Microsoft.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 9 July 2024 19:05 IST
Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available on Amazon Fire TV Stick With the Xbox App

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon says the Xbox app is free to download on its app store for Fire TV Stick devices

  • Xbox app is now available on the Amazon Fire TV Stick
  • It offers cloud gaming of Xbox titles via GamePass Ultimate subscription
  • The app is free to download on the Amazon app store in multiple languages
Xbox cloud gaming is now available on the Amazon Fire TV Stick, courtesy of the new Xbox app. Microsoft first announced that it would be making its Xbox games available to Fire TV stick owners via the Xbox app last month, however, it was not found on the Amazon app store. Starting this month, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can take advantage of the platform's cloud gaming services to play their favourite Xbox titles on the Amazon Fire TV Stick, without requiring a dedicated Xbox console.

Xbox Cloud Gaming on Amazon Fire TV Stick

With the new Xbox app on Amazon Fire TV Stick, gamers won't require an Xbox console to play games. Along with the announcement, Amazon also released an advertisement that said: “you don't need an Xbox to play Xbox”.

The service supports Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) or a Fire TV Stick 4K (2023), and only these devices are compatible with the Xbox app. To play games, players can pair Bluetooth-enabled controllers with the devices, according to the company. However, an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription is a prerequisite for playing titles from the Xbox library.

Since it is a cloud-based gaming service, it does not depend on the device's graphical prowess. Instead, gamers can play graphically-intensive games, such as Starfield, Forza Horizon 5, Microsoft Flight Simulator and Senua's Saga: Hellblade II. However, Amazon says that a “solid” internet connection is required, which if provided, can be used to stream games in addition to saving the player's progress. The entire gaming setup would also be easily movable, even when the player is on the go.

The Xbox app is free to download on the Amazon app store and is available in Czech, Dutch, English, French, German, Italian, and other languages.

This development comes just weeks after Microsoft announced that it would soon be delisting one of its most popular titles – Forza Horizon 4 – from digital storefronts, just six years after it was released. The game will be delisted starting December 15, and will also be removed from Xbox Game Pass.

Odyssey Building 'Hollywood-Grade' AI Text-to-Video Model to Compete With Sora, Gen-3 Alpha

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available on Amazon Fire TV Stick With the Xbox App
