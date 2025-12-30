Sony and Microsoft are working on their next-generation consoles, the PlayStation 6 and the next Xbox. According to multiple leaks and reports, the next-gen consoles will likely launch in 2027. A new report, however, claims that Sony and Microsoft are considering delaying the PS6 and the next Xbox in light of ongoing RAM price hikes and hardware availability.

Rising RAM Prices Could Delay PS5, Next Xbox

With unbridled expansion of AI data centres, that require large amounts of high-performance memory, the consumer hardware market is facing a dire shortage of RAM globally. Consequently, amidst dwindling supplies, the prices of RAM have skyrocketed.

An Insider Gaming report Monday claimed that the increasing RAM prices could delay the next generation of consoles. According to the publication's sources, RAM prices and availability have become a concern for platform holders like Sony and Microsoft.

Consoles have traditionally been sold in a subsidised model, with manufacturers typically taking a loss on the hardware to generate revenue through game sales, digital and subscription services. However, due to larger economic challenges and market uncertainty, the current-gen consoles have seen multiple price hikes over the past year. Both PS5 and Xbox Series S/X consoles have gone up in prices since they launched in 2020.

The PS6 and the next Xbox are expected to cost more than current-gen consoles. Now, with rising hardware prices and availability issues, the next consoles from Sony and Microsoft could be priced even higher than previously expected.

According to the report, concerns about RAM prices and availability have led to manufacturers debating their plans to launch the next generation of consoles in the 2027-2028 window. The delay could allow more time for hardware prices and availability to stabilise as RAM manufacturers expand their infrastructure to meet demands.

The report also said that the next two years could see the prices of PS5 and Xbox Series S/X rise further. Both the PS5 and the higher-end Xbox Series X launched at $499.99 in the US. After price hikes over the past year, the disc versions of the two consoles now cost $550 and $650, respectively.

PS6 and Next-Gen Xbox

The PS6 and the next Xbox console are in the works at Sony and Microsoft, with several reports and leaks suggesting the companies will launch the next-gen consoles in 2027. In October, a prominent leaker had claimed that launching the PS6 in 2027 was Sony's “plan unless any unexpected delays happen.”

Microsoft has said that the next Xbox will be a “very premium, very high-end curated experience,” and has hinted that its next console will be a Windows-based PC/console hybrid.

Neither Microsoft nor Sony, however, have disclosed their launch plans for their next consoles.