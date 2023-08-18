Technology News

Microsoft to Shut Down Xbox 360's Online Store Next Year: Details

Xbox 360 Store and Xbox 360 Marketplace will be shut on July 29, 2024, and gamers using the old console will not be able to purchase and download new games.

Updated: 18 August 2023 12:01 IST
Microsoft to Shut Down Xbox 360’s Online Store Next Year: Details

Photo Credit: Reuters

Xbox 360 is regarded as one of the best-selling gaming consoles of all time

Highlights
  • Xbox 360 was launched in 2005
  • Microsoft stopped the production of Xbox 360 in 2016
  • A year later, the company has launched Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft said on Thursday it would pull the plug on Xbox 360's online store and marketplace next year, as it focuses on its latest consoles and subscription service Game Pass.

Xbox 360 Store and Xbox 360 Marketplace will be shut on July 29, 2024, and gamers using the old console will not be able to purchase and download new games, according to a post on Xbox's website.

Microsoft is, however, allowing users to play with their already purchased Xbox 360 games and older titles that are compatible with the console.

"A lot has changed since the Xbox 360 launched in 2005. Technology has evolved, expectations from players have shifted, and we are focused on making Xbox Series X|S the best place to play now and in the future," Xbox said.

Microsoft stopped the production of Xbox 360 in 2016 and a year later launched Xbox Game Pass, a subscription gaming service that can be accessed on consoles and Windows platforms.

As part of its latest move, the Movies & TV app on the older console will also be removed.

Xbox 360 is regarded as one of the best-selling gaming consoles of all time, right up against Sony's PlayStation 3. Microsoft had sold about 84 million units of Xbox 360 till 2014, which is when it stopped reporting its sales because of the launch of the successor Xbox One.

The Xbox 360 is well on its way out, but Microsoft already has sights on its next generation of consoles. Court documents from the FTC trial over the Xbox parent's attempt to acquire Activision Blizzard revealed that the company believes the next generation of gaming consoles should be out in 2028. These include the next Xbox console and the PlayStation 6.

Meanwhile, Microsoft is introducing a new strike system to clamp down on toxic behaviour among its online players on Xbox. Players found exhibiting toxic behaviour such as using slurs, sending threats, and indulging in hateful conduct and bullying while gaming online can now be reported, following which they will receive strikes. Each strike comes with a period of ban from Xbox multiplayer services, and accumulating eight strikes would lead to a year-long ban. 

© Thomson Reuters 2023 

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Microsoft to Shut Down Xbox 360’s Online Store Next Year: Details
