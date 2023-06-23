Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Microsoft Expects Next Gen Xbox and PS6 to Launch in 2028, Claims It Has Been Losing Console Wars: Report

Microsoft Expects Next-Gen Xbox and PS6 to Launch in 2028, Claims It Has Been Losing Console Wars: Report

The timeline coincides with Sony’s statement from 2022, which alluded that the next console generation won’t be here until 2027.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 23 June 2023 16:47 IST
Microsoft Expects Next-Gen Xbox and PS6 to Launch in 2028, Claims It Has Been Losing Console Wars: Report

Photo Credit: Akhil Arora/ Gadgets 360

Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 with their controllers

Highlights
  • Microsoft agreed to sign a 10-year contract for Call of Duty with Sony
  • Xbox has essentially given up on console wars and is focusing on software
  • Bethesda’s Indiana Jones game has now become an Xbox and PC exclusive

Microsoft believes the next generation of gaming consoles should be out in 2028, court documents in the ingoing FTC trial over the Xbox parent's attempt to acquire Activision Blizzard revealed. The documents, as reviewed by IGN, detailed that the next Xbox and PlayStation 6 will potentially be out eight years after the current ones launched in 2020. The timeline coincides with Sony's statement from 2022, which alluded that the next console generation won't be here until 2027. The dates are important, considering Microsoft is trying to convince the court that it is willing to commit to making Activision's biggest franchise Call of Duty available in parity on PlayStation consoles for a 10-year duration.

“This term would, in any case, go beyond the expected starting period of the next generation of consoles (in 2028),” Microsoft said in the documents (via IGN). “Thus, Call of Duty will be published on successor PlayStation consoles should one be released during the term of the agreement. The agreement also would ensure that Call of Duty console games are offered on PlayStation at parity with Xbox.” This contradicts Sony's claim from November, last year, where it claimed that Microsoft only plans to offer Activision games on PlayStation until 2027. As it happens, team green had sent a draft of the 10-year agreement to Sony, but the latter has refused to respond to that offer. That duration would also exceed the 2028 release window, allowing Call of duty to flourish on Sony's next-gen consoles. The US FTC (Federal Trade Commission) has requested to temporarily block Microsoft and Activision Blizzard from closing their $69 billion (about Rs. 5,65,921 crore) deal until the agency's in-house court decides whether the deal hurts competition in the video game industry.

Additionally, Microsoft has now admitted that it has been losing the ‘console wars' since 2001 i.e., since the first generation of Xbox launched. For the uninitiated, ‘console wars' refers to the tussle between the biggest video game console manufacturers — PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo — for market domination, in an attempt to outsell one another. “Xbox has lost the console wars, and its rivals are positioned to continue to dominate, including by leveraging exclusive content,” Microsoft said in the documents. “Xbox's console has consistently ranked third (of three) behind PlayStation and Nintendo in sales.” As per VGChartz, the Xbox Series S/X consoles have sold 21.3 million units since launch, whereas the PS5 and Nintendo Switch have sold about 36 million units in that period— as of April 2023. Nintendo takes the lead by a slight margin though, with 36.2 million units sold.

A Kotaku report notes that Microsoft has now given up competing in the current console wars and will instead focus on delivering quality software. This could be through games or even its subscription service Xbox Game Pass, which the company continues pushing every chance it gets. The document further goes on to stress that Xbox does not generate a profit through console sales, selling the systems at a loss in the hopes that it will make up for lost revenue through ‘sales of games and accessories.' The company recently hiked the prices of its flagship Xbox Series X console in certain regions, and Game Pass subscription around the world.

In related news, the court hearing also revealed that Bethesda's Indiana Jones game, which was originally planned as a multi-platform release, would now be exclusive to Xbox and PC only. The project was announced in 2021, merely months after Microsoft acquired parent company ZeniMax Media for $7.5 billion (about Rs. 61,532 crore). During the court hearing, Bethesda's head of publishing Pete Hines revealed that ZeniMax's original agreement with Disney would have put the Indiana Jones game on multiple consoles. However, when Microsoft acquired the former, Disney had “questions” regarding console exclusivity. Minor changes were then made to the contract, making Indiana Jones an Xbox exclusive. Even Arkane's Redfall was originally set to release on PS5 as well, but plans for the same were scrapped following the Bethesda acquisition.

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: microsoft, activision blizzard, microsoft activision deal, microsoft activision court hearing, next gen consoles, microsoft next gen consoles 2026, xbox, xbox series x, xbox series s, ps5, ps6, playstation 5, playstation 6, nintendo switch, indiana jones game, bethesda
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Battery Capacity Leaked; Could Get Bigger Displays

Related Stories

Microsoft Expects Next-Gen Xbox and PS6 to Launch in 2028, Claims It Has Been Losing Console Wars: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Carl Pei's Nothing Phone 2 Screenshot Hints at Display Design
  2. Apple Offers Students Discounts on iPad Pro, MacBook Pro, More: See Deals
  3. Asus Zenfone 10 Renders, Specifications Leaked Again: See Design
  4. Nothing Phone 2 Price Leaked: Here's How Much It Might Cost
  5. Motorola Edge 40, Moto G32 Get New Colour Options in India: See Here
  6. Xiaomi Pad 6 Review: Doubling Down on Value
  7. Samsung Galaxy M34 5G India Launch Teased; Could Use Dimensity 1080 SoC
  8. Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro New Colour Options Leaked: Report
  9. iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G Price in India Tipped Again Ahead of July 4 Launch
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 May Support Google Maps on Its Larger Cover Screen
#Latest Stories
  1. Paul McCartney Clarifies New Beatles Song Not Artificially Created, AI Used to Clean Recording
  2. Microsoft Expects Next-Gen Xbox and PS6 to Launch in 2028, Claims It Has Been Losing Console Wars: Report
  3. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Series Variants, Colour Options, Key Specifications Leaked: Details
  4. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Battery Capacity Leaked; Could Get Bigger Displays
  5. Apple's Back to University Sale Brings Discounts to iPad Pro, MacBook Pro Models: Details
  6. Credit Agricole's CACEIS Registers as Digital Asset Custody Provider With French Regulator AMF
  7. BitGo’s Acquisition of Prime Trust Falls Apart, Leaving Latter to Halt Deposits, Withdrawals: Details
  8. Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 6 Tipped to Get Major Display Update, but Retain Galaxy Z Fold 5’s Primary Camera
  9. US FTC Argues Microsoft's Deal to Acquire Activision Should Be Temporarily Blocked
  10. Oppo Find N3 Flip Renders Suggest Large Cover Screen, Triple Rear Cameras: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.