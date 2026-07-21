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Redmi Note 17 India Launch Date Leaked as Tipster Confirms Indian Variant’s Key Specifications

The first sale of the Redmi Note 17 is expected to be scheduled for August 11, as per the tipster.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 21 July 2026 09:38 IST
Redmi Note 17 India Launch Date Leaked as Tipster Confirms Indian Variant’s Key Specifications

Thre Redmi Note 15 5G (pictured) price in India starts at Rs. 22,999

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Highlights
  • Redmi Note 17 launch is tipped for August 6, sale may begin August 11
  • The handset could pack an 8,000mAh battery, matching earlier leaks
  • Display size and refresh rate have yet to be confirmed
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The Redmi Note 17 series was launched in China last week, and the lineup now appears to be headed to India. While the Xiaomi sub-brand has yet to confirm any details, a tipster has revealed the anticipated launch timeline of the standard Redmi Note 17, alongside some of the key specifications of the Indian variant. The handset is tipped to pack an 8,000mAh battery. It could feature an OLED screen and a 50-megapixel primary rear camera.

Redmi Note 17 India Launch Date

According to tipster Abhishek Yadav's X post, the Redmi Note 17 will launch in India on August 6. The first sale of the handset is expected to be scheduled for August 11. While the company has yet to officially announce the launch date, the leak aligns with an earlier report that suggested the handset would arrive in the country in early August.

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The tipster claims that the Indian version of the Redmi Note 17 will pack an 8,000mAh battery, matching earlier leaks. If accurate, the handset would offer a larger battery than the 7,700mAh unit found on its Chinese counterpart. It is also tipped to feature an OLED display, although its size and refresh rate have yet to be confirmed.

On the optics front, the Redmi Note 17 is expected to feature a 50-megapixel Light Fusion 400 primary rear camera with improved low-light performance compared to its preceding model. It is also tipped to include an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

For context, the Redmi Note 17 launched in China with a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen offering a 1.5K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 3,200 nits peak brightness. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage.

The Chinese variant features a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 primary rear camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), alongside a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It ships with Android 16-based HyperOS 3 and supports 45W wired fast charging.

More details about the handset are expected to surface in the days leading up to the purported August 6 launch.

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Further reading: Redmi Note 17, Redmi Note 17 Specifications, Redmi Note 17 India launch, Redmi
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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