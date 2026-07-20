Vivo has announced the Vivo X300 E in China and started accepting pre-orders for the smartphone ahead of its official release. The company has also confirmed the date when sales will begin and unveiled several benefits for customers who place an advance order. While Vivo is yet to reveal the handset's complete specifications or pricing, earlier reports have already offered a glimpse of its expected hardware. The Vivo X300 E is expected to join the company's X300 series later this month.

According to a post shared by Vivo on Weibo, the Vivo X300 E will launch in China at 9am local time (6:30am IST) on July 27. Pre-orders for the Vivo X300 E are now live in China. Customers who reserve the smartphone before its release will receive a one-year extended warranty worth CNY 288 (roughly Rs. 4,100), a three-year battery protection plan, and a limited-edition power bank. The handset is teased in black, orange and white colourways. Vivo has also confirmed that the X300 E will pack a 7,200mAh battery

The Vivo X300 E will join the existing Vivo X300 family, which already includes the Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro, Vivo X300 Ultra, Vivo X300 FE, and Vivo X300s. Although the company has not yet shared the phone's specifications, earlier reports suggest it will continue the series' collaboration with Zeiss while targeting a lower price segment than some existing models.

Based on previous leaks, the Vivo X300 E is expected to feature a 6.59-inch flat OLED display with 1.5K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, up to 5,000 nits peak brightness, and 4320Hz PWM dimming. The handset is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset and may be offered with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage. It is also expected to ship with Android 16-based OriginOS 6.

For photography, the Vivo X300 E smartphone is expected to feature a Zeiss-tuned triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX921 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. A 50-megapixel autofocus front camera is also expected for selfies and video calls.

Previous reports suggest the Vivo X300 E could pack a typical 7,015mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging. Earlier this month, a China Compulsory Certification (3C) listing associated with model number V2612A also pointed to 90W charging support and 5G connectivity, indicating that the handset had cleared another regulatory requirement ahead of launch.