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Vivo X300 E Launch Date Confirmed; Pre-Orders Offers and Key Features Revealed

The Vivo X300 E will join the existing Vivo X300 family, which already includes the Vivo X300, X300 Pro, X300 Ultra, X300 FE, and X300s.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly | Updated: 20 July 2026 15:18 IST
Vivo X300 E Launch Date Confirmed; Pre-Orders Offers and Key Features Revealed

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X300e is teased to launch in black, orange and white shades

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Highlights
  • Vivo X300 E may use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset
  • The X300 E could feature Zeiss-backed rear cameras
  • A recent 3C listing also suggested 5G connectivity
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Vivo has announced the Vivo X300 E in China and started accepting pre-orders for the smartphone ahead of its official release. The company has also confirmed the date when sales will begin and unveiled several benefits for customers who place an advance order. While Vivo is yet to reveal the handset's complete specifications or pricing, earlier reports have already offered a glimpse of its expected hardware. The Vivo X300 E is expected to join the company's X300 series later this month.

Vivo X300 E Launch Date Confirmed as China Pre-Orders Go Live

According to a post shared by Vivo on Weibo, the Vivo X300 E will launch in China at 9am local time (6:30am IST) on July 27. Pre-orders for the Vivo X300 E are now live in China. Customers who reserve the smartphone before its release will receive a one-year extended warranty worth CNY 288 (roughly Rs. 4,100), a three-year battery protection plan, and a limited-edition power bank. The handset is teased in black, orange and white colourways. Vivo has also confirmed that the X300 E will pack a 7,200mAh battery

The Vivo X300 E will join the existing Vivo X300 family, which already includes the Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro, Vivo X300 Ultra, Vivo X300 FE, and Vivo X300s. Although the company has not yet shared the phone's specifications, earlier reports suggest it will continue the series' collaboration with Zeiss while targeting a lower price segment than some existing models.

Based on previous leaks, the Vivo X300 E is expected to feature a 6.59-inch flat OLED display with 1.5K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, up to 5,000 nits peak brightness, and 4320Hz PWM dimming. The handset is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset and may be offered with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage. It is also expected to ship with Android 16-based OriginOS 6.

For photography, the Vivo X300 E smartphone is expected to feature a Zeiss-tuned triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX921 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. A 50-megapixel autofocus front camera is also expected for selfies and video calls.

Previous reports suggest the Vivo X300 E could pack a typical 7,015mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging. Earlier this month, a China Compulsory Certification (3C) listing associated with model number V2612A also pointed to 90W charging support and 5G connectivity, indicating that the handset had cleared another regulatory requirement ahead of launch.

Vivo X300

Vivo X300

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and premium design
  • Bright 8T LTPO AMOLED display
  • Decent Battery Life
  • Pro-grade cameras
  • Top-notch performance
  • Improved software experience
  • Bad
  • Speakers could have been better
  • Overheating issue
Read detailed Vivo X300 review
Display 6.31-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6040mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1216x2640 pixels
Vivo X300 Pro

Vivo X300 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid and premium hand feel
  • IP68 and IP69
  • Excellent display
  • Flagship-grade performance
  • Fantastic camera setup with telephoto extender support
  • Impressive battery performance
  • Bad
  • Phone gets hot while running games
  • Single 512GB storage
  • Speakers are not the best in class
  • Expensive
Read detailed Vivo X300 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 6510mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Vivo X300 Ultra

Vivo X300 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Versatile cameras and feature-rich
  • Camera kit to extend usability
  • Excellent display
  • Flagship performance
  • Solid battery life
  • Good camera-focused design with IP68/IP69 rating
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Teleconverter lenses sold separately are also costly
  • Not for everyone
Read detailed Vivo X300 Ultra review
Display 6.82-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 200-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6600mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
Vivo X300 FE

Vivo X300 FE

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Fresh and premium IP69-rated design
  • Lighter Telephoto Extender Gen 2 works well
  • Vibrant 120Hz LTPO display
  • OriginOS 6 is highly customisable
  • Good raw performance
  • 40W wireless charging
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • Poor ultrawide camera
  • Average selfie camera
  • No HDR video recording option
  • Gets hot when recording video
Read detailed Vivo X300 FE review
Display 6.31-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6,500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,216x2,640 pixels
Vivo X300s

Vivo X300s

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7100mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
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Further reading: Vivo X300e, Vivo X300e Launch, Vivo X300e Features, Vivo X300e Colour Options, Vivo X300 Series, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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