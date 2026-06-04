Technology News
English Edition

FIFA World Cup 2026: LASD Issues Warning Over Crypto Scams Days Ahead of World Cup

Authorities have flagged fake FIFA websites targeting ticket buyers.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 4 June 2026 18:44 IST
FIFA World Cup 2026: LASD Issues Warning Over Crypto Scams Days Ahead of World Cup
Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Fake FIFA websites designed to steal personal information
  • Scammers often request payment through cryptocurrency
  • Victims urged to report incidents to the FBI’s IC3
Advertisement

The Los Angeles (LA) County Sheriff's Department (LASD) has issued a public warning about a rise in World Cup-related online crypto scams targeting football fans who are in the hunt for match tickets, merchandise, hospitality packages, streaming services, and betting opportunities. As per the report, cybercriminals are exploiting the popularity of the sport by creating fake FIFA websites and social media advertisements that have a great resemblance to ticketing and checkout platforms. Authorities have warned that scammers have built such fraudulent websites that pose as official FIFA pages so that they can collect sensitive personal and financial information from football fans. 

Officials Advise Fans to Avoid Crypto Payments and Unverified Sellers

The warning emphasises that cryptocurrency is one of the payment methods that is frequently requested by scammers as a payment mode. Hence, the authorities have cautioned fans against purchasing tickets or related products from sellers who demand payment in cryptocurrencies, wire transfers, peer-to-peer payment applications, gift cards, or other difficult-to-reverse methods. Law enforcement officials have also added that cryptocurrency transactions are difficult to track, and once the money is transferred, victims are often limited in their options to recover their stolen money. 

VoltCrypto Scams Discussion
Explore More...

The department also cautioned consumers not to believe screenshots, PDF confirmations or paper tickets sold by private individuals online, as this material can easily be faked. 

Officials have advised that fans should access FIFA's official website directly through their browser rather than clicking links shared through advertisements, social media posts, text messages, Telegram groups, or WhatsApp chats. The agency gave a few precautions in their statement, such as “Verify that the URL of the FIFA website ends in [.]com and is correctly entered as www.fifa.com. Avoid clicking on any link whose URL differs from the legitimate FIFA website to mitigate the risk of fraud.” They further added that “Use Bookmarks or Favorites for navigating to login websites rather than clicking on Internet search results or advertisements.” 

Earlier this week, the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) also issued a warning to football clubs that sponsorship agreements with unauthorised crypto firms and trading platforms can expose them to legal liabilities, money laundering risks, and cause harm to their reputation. The regulators stated that all these clubs should look to carry out stronger checks on firms that are paying for branding, shirt placements, or other commercial partnerships.  

Officials have also advised what the victims should do in case they are exposed to the scam and said that the victims should immediately contact law enforcement, notify their banks or credit card providers, preserve screenshots and transaction records, and finally file a complaint with the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3). 

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Crypto Scams, Cryptocurrency, Crypto Regulation
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ vs Vivo V70 vs Nothing Phone 4a Pro: Price in India, Specifications and Features Compared

Related Stories

FIFA World Cup 2026: LASD Issues Warning Over Crypto Scams Days Ahead of World Cup
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Infinix Smart 20 to Launch in India Next Week With These Features
  2. Samsung Revamps Health App With New Features Ahead of Galaxy Watch 9 Launch
  3. iPhone 18 Pro Max Leak Suggests It Has the Same Thickness as This iPhone
  4. Xiaomi 17T Launches in India With Leica-Tuned Triple Rear Cameras
#Latest Stories
  1. Sun Unleashes Triple Solar Flare Blast, Triggering G3 Geomagnetic Storm Alert
  2. Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis Gets AI Disclosure on Steam, Crystal Dynamics Clarifies AI Use
  3. iPhone 18 Pro Max Leak Hints at No Significant Changes to Smartphone's Thickness Over Predecessor
  4. OnePlus 16 and iQOO 16 Development Progressing 'Rapidly', Could Launch Sooner Than Expected, Tipster Claims
  5. Nintendo Switch 2 Could Get a Removable Battery Variant Next Year to Comply With EU Regulations
  6. Maa Behen Out on OTT: Know Where to Stream This Madhuri Dixit Starrer Film
  7. FIFA World Cup 2026: LASD Issues Warning Over Crypto Scams Days Ahead of World Cup
  8. Night Shift For Cuties Now Available for Streaming Online: What You Need to Know
  9. Dridam OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Shane Nigam’s Crime Thriller Online
  10. Gram Chikitsalay Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »