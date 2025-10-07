The Swiss Gambling Supervisory Authority (Gespa), is investigating whether FIFA's blockchain-based “right to-buy” (RTB) tokens comply with national gambling laws, amidst growing concerns over their speculative structure and limited practical utility. Gespa Director Manuel Richard said that an internal assessment did not provide sufficient grounds to close the inquiry, prompting further fact-finding. Launched in 2024, the tokens grant holders conditional access to tickets for the 2026 World Cup finals if their national team qualifies and can be traded on FIFA's NFT marketplace.

Critics Question Whether Tokens Serve Fans or Mimic Gambling

The RTB tokens have generated millions in revenue, with prices being between $299 (roughly Rs. 26,500) and $999 (roughly Rs. 88,600). The long-shot teams were offered at lower prices, while the favourites like Argentina, Brazil, or France were offered at the higher end. Since the qualification depends on team qualification, there will be plenty of holders who might not benefit from this system, which mirrors more of gambling than actual digital collectibles. Tickets were sold directly on a first-come, first-served basis, under FIFA's previous model.

Switzerland's gambling regulator made it clear that no formal complaints were received before the investigation began. Richard further told Bloomberg that Gespa is now assessing whether the offering on FIFA's collect.fifa.com platform may fall under gambling legislation and whether regulatory action is warranted. By means of its native marketplace powered by Modex, FIFA uses blockchain technology to allow token holders to trade on secondary markets and to purchase tickets at face value if certain conditions are met.

FIFA has been experimenting with NFTs and Web3 since 2022, launching FIFA collect in partnership with Algorand. It later moved its marketplace to Avalanche. The federation also entered Web3 gaming with FIFA Rivals, allowing users to run clubs and trade NFT player cards.

As FIFA aims to use NFT technology to improve transparency and digital ownership, ticket demand for the biggest football tournament remains extremely high. However, the regulatory aspect points out concerns such as fairness, transparency, and structures resembling potential gambling, indicating that national authorities may examine blockchain innovations with closer scrutiny.



