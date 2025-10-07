Technology News
English Edition

FIFA World Cup Ticket NFTs Face Swiss Gambling Supervisory Authority’s Scrutiny

Swiss regulator reviews FIFA’s blockchain ticket tokens over possible gambling law violations, even though no complaints were received.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 7 October 2025 18:18 IST
FIFA World Cup Ticket NFTs Face Swiss Gambling Supervisory Authority’s Scrutiny

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Fauzan Saari

Fans debate FIFA’s blockchain ticket tokens as Swiss regulator investigates gambling concerns

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Gespa reviews FIFA’s “Right-to-Buy” tokens for gambling compliance
  • Tokens priced $299-$999, many fans risk no real benefit
  • Critics raise fairness and transparency concerns for fans
Advertisement

The Swiss Gambling Supervisory Authority (Gespa), is investigating whether FIFA's blockchain-based “right to-buy” (RTB) tokens comply with national gambling laws, amidst growing concerns over their speculative structure and limited practical utility. Gespa Director Manuel Richard said that an internal assessment did not provide sufficient grounds to close the inquiry, prompting further fact-finding. Launched in 2024, the tokens grant holders conditional access to tickets for the 2026 World Cup finals if their national team qualifies and can be traded on FIFA's NFT marketplace. 

Critics Question Whether Tokens Serve Fans or Mimic Gambling

The RTB tokens have generated millions in revenue, with prices being between $299 (roughly Rs. 26,500) and $999 (roughly Rs. 88,600). The long-shot teams were offered at lower prices, while the favourites like Argentina, Brazil, or France were offered at the higher end. Since the qualification depends on team qualification, there will be plenty of holders who might not benefit from this system, which mirrors more of gambling than actual digital collectibles. Tickets were sold directly on a first-come, first-served basis, under FIFA's previous model. 

Switzerland's gambling regulator made it clear that no formal complaints were received before the investigation began. Richard further told Bloomberg that Gespa is now assessing whether the offering on FIFA's collect.fifa.com platform may fall under gambling legislation and whether regulatory action is warranted. By means of its native marketplace powered by Modex, FIFA uses blockchain technology to allow token holders to trade on secondary markets and to purchase tickets at face value if certain conditions are met. 

FIFA has been experimenting with NFTs and Web3 since 2022,  launching FIFA collect in partnership with Algorand. It later moved its marketplace to Avalanche. The federation also entered Web3 gaming with FIFA Rivals, allowing users to run clubs and trade NFT player cards. 

As FIFA aims to use NFT technology to improve transparency and digital ownership, ticket demand for the biggest football tournament remains extremely high. However, the regulatory aspect points out concerns such as fairness, transparency, and structures resembling potential gambling, indicating that national authorities may examine blockchain innovations with closer scrutiny. 
 

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: FIFA, Crypto, Gambling, Cryptocurrency
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
Navi UPI Unveils Biometric-Based Payments for iOS, Android at Global Fintech Festival 2025
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Open Beta Extended by a Day Till October 9

Related Stories

FIFA World Cup Ticket NFTs Face Swiss Gambling Supervisory Authority’s Scrutiny
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Brings Call Recording to Its Smartphones, But There's a Catch
  2. HMD Touch 4G Launched in India With 3.2-Inch Display: Price, Features
  3. Vivo X300 Series Confirmed to Debut With OriginOS 6, Thickness Revealed
  4. HMD Pulse 2 Pro Design Leaked, Could Sport a 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera
  5. Vivo V60e With 200-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India at This Price
  6. Mirai OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
#Latest Stories
  1. RBI to Introduce Pilot for Deposit Tokenisation Using CBDC Layer: Report
  2. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Open Beta Extended by a Day Till October 9
  3. MeitY's IndiaAI Mission Taps Five Projects to Drive Safe, Trusted AI in the Country
  4. FIFA World Cup Ticket NFTs Face Swiss Gambling Supervisory Authority’s Scrutiny
  5. Navi UPI Unveils Biometric-Based Payments for iOS, Android at Global Fintech Festival 2025
  6. WhatsApp's Message Translation Feature Is Rolling on iOS With Support for 21 Languages
  7. OpenAI DevDay 2025: From ChatGPT Apps to AgentKit for Developers, Here's Everything You Need to Know
  8. Google Messages Can Now Alert You Before You Open Potentially Explicit Videos
  9. Elon Musk Says xAI Game Studio Will Release an AI-Generated Game in 2026
  10. Vivo X300 Series to Be 7.95mm Thick, Will Run Android 16-Based OriginOS 6 Out of the Box
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »