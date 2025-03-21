Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Netflix Announces Spirit Crossing, a 'Cozy MMO' Coming to Netflix Games in 2025

Netflix Announces Spirit Crossing, a 'Cozy MMO' Coming to Netflix Games in 2025

Spirit Crossing is Netflix’s first foray into MMO co-op territory and the “biggest title to date” from Spry Fox, the streamer said in a press release.

Updated: 21 March 2025 17:09 IST
Netflix Announces Spirit Crossing, a 'Cozy MMO' Coming to Netflix Games in 2025

Photo Credit: Netflix

Spirit Crossing allows players to build and decorate their village with friends

Highlights
  • Spirit Crossing is developed by Netflix's in-house studio, Spry Fox
  • Netflix also announced The Electric State: Kids Cosmo and Steel Paws
  • The Electric State: Kids Cosmo is now available on Netflix Games
Advertisement

Netflix announced Spirit Crossing, its first Massively Multiplayer Online (MMO) co-op game, at 2025 Game Developers Conference Thursday. Developed by in-house studio Spry Fox, Spirit Crossing is a cozy life sim where players work together to gather resources and build their village. It will arrive on Netflix's game subscription service later this year. The streaming giant also announced two other titles for Netflix Games, one of which — The Electric State: Kids Cosmo — is now available on the service.

Spirit Crossing Coming in 2025

Spirit Crossing is Netflix's first foray into MMO co-op territory and the “biggest title to date” from Spry Fox, the streamer said in a press release.

“Prepare to adventure into a joyful world with Spirit Crossing, a massively cooperative life sim designed to encourage friendship and make the world feel a little less lonely,” the press release described the title.

According to Netflix, players will be able to journey through an “ever-changing landscape”, build and decorate their village with friends, meet new players and explore the world by gliding, climbing, building and trampolining.

An accompanying announcement trailer for Spirit Crossing showed the game's striking art style, the rich game world, gliding and other activities.

Players can right now sign up for a closed alpha playtest for the game at playspiritcrossing.com. The game will be released on Android and iOS devices sometime later this year.

Netflix also announced The Electric State: Kid Cosmo, a tie-in with its latest original film, The Electric State. The game is an 80s-inspired puzzle adventure game that takes place before the events of the movie and tells the story of siblings Chris and Michelle. The Electric State: Kid Cosmo is available now on Netflix Games.

Finally, the company announced Steel Paws, which features an original world created by Japanese game developer Yu Suzuki, who has created iconic video game franchises like Shenmue, Virtua Fighter and Out Run. The game tasks players with a mission to take over a mysterious tower that reappears every century with the help of Buddy Robots. Steel Paws is coming to Netflix on March 25.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Netflix, Netflix Games, Spirit Crossing, Spry Fox, iOS, Android
Google Pixel 9a Reportedly Runs Smaller Gemini Nano LLM, Misses Out on AI Features Due to RAM Constraints

Related Stories

Netflix Announces Spirit Crossing, a 'Cozy MMO' Coming to Netflix Games in 2025
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week: Sky Force, Wicked, Anora, Officer on Duty, and More
  2. iQOO Z10 India Launch Date Announced; Battery Capacity Teased
  3. Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Design, Display Details Teased Ahead of Launch
  4. Vivo V50 Lite 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 6,500mAh Battery Launched
  5. Motorola Razr 60 Ultra's Wooden Colour Variant Leaked
  6. Infinix Note 50 Pro+ 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate SoC DebutsÂ 
  7. Samsung Expands One UI 7 Rollout to Include Galaxy S21, Galaxy S22 Models
  8. Pixel 9a May Miss Out on These AI Features Due to RAM Constraints
  9. Vivo X200 Ultra Camera Module Officially Teased; Key Features Leaked Again
  10. Assassin's Creed Shadows Crosses 1 Million Players on Launch Day
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE Surfaces on China's 3C Website; Charging Specifications Tipped
  2. Assassin's Creed Shadows Crosses 1 Million Players on Launch Day, Ubisoft Confirms
  3. Boat Nirvana Crystl TWS Earbuds With IPX4 Rating, Up to 100 Hours of Total Battery Life Launched in India
  4. Mahindra & Mahindra to Hike SUV, Commercial Vehicle Prices from April
  5. Vivo Y39 5G Price in India Leaked; Colour Options, Key Features Surface Online
  6. Top Officials from the US and UAE Initiate Talks on Crypto and AI Exploration: Key Details
  7. WhatsApp Reportedly Developing AI-Powered Rewrite Feature, Two-Way Voice Chats with Meta AI
  8. Apple Shuffles AI Executive Ranks in Bid to Turn Around Siri
  9. ‘Made in India’ Smartphone Shipments Grew 6 Percent YoY in 2024; Samsung Retained Top Spot
  10. Itel Unicorn Max Smartwatch With 1.43-Inch AMOLED Display Launched in India: Price, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »