Netflix announced Spirit Crossing, its first Massively Multiplayer Online (MMO) co-op game, at 2025 Game Developers Conference Thursday. Developed by in-house studio Spry Fox, Spirit Crossing is a cozy life sim where players work together to gather resources and build their village. It will arrive on Netflix's game subscription service later this year. The streaming giant also announced two other titles for Netflix Games, one of which — The Electric State: Kids Cosmo — is now available on the service.

Spirit Crossing Coming in 2025

Spirit Crossing is Netflix's first foray into MMO co-op territory and the “biggest title to date” from Spry Fox, the streamer said in a press release.

“Prepare to adventure into a joyful world with Spirit Crossing, a massively cooperative life sim designed to encourage friendship and make the world feel a little less lonely,” the press release described the title.

According to Netflix, players will be able to journey through an “ever-changing landscape”, build and decorate their village with friends, meet new players and explore the world by gliding, climbing, building and trampolining.

An accompanying announcement trailer for Spirit Crossing showed the game's striking art style, the rich game world, gliding and other activities.

Players can right now sign up for a closed alpha playtest for the game at playspiritcrossing.com. The game will be released on Android and iOS devices sometime later this year.

Netflix also announced The Electric State: Kid Cosmo, a tie-in with its latest original film, The Electric State. The game is an 80s-inspired puzzle adventure game that takes place before the events of the movie and tells the story of siblings Chris and Michelle. The Electric State: Kid Cosmo is available now on Netflix Games.

Finally, the company announced Steel Paws, which features an original world created by Japanese game developer Yu Suzuki, who has created iconic video game franchises like Shenmue, Virtua Fighter and Out Run. The game tasks players with a mission to take over a mysterious tower that reappears every century with the help of Buddy Robots. Steel Paws is coming to Netflix on March 25.