Paradise (2024) Now Streaming Online: What You Need to Know

Paradise is a Malayalam movie which is a gripping tale of an Indian couple that goes onto a vacation. Soon, this happy vacation changes to an emotional and tense experience. The film mixes well with the relationship drama, psychology of humans and their cultural conservation in a very decent manner, however powerful. The movie has won many recognitions, such asthe Kim Jiseok Award at the Busan International Film Festival. It could be viewed as a thoughtful and artistic connectivity highlighting vulnerability.

When and Where to Watch

Paradise can now be seen on Netflix India with a subscription. It is available in different languages.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer from the movie is describing a very serious tone, a young married couple, Kesav and Amritha, who head to Sri Lanka to celebrate their 5th wedding anniversary. Initially, a calming story with the couple loving their vacation, but totally out of the blue, this becomes a stressful scenario. There starts to be differences in their relationship because of that. Paradise turns out to provide dynamics, vulnerability and emotional depth by exploring how the external struggles can let many secrets out of the bag and thus expose many conflicts with characters.

Cast and Crew

Paradise is an award-winning Malayalam drama by Sri Lankan filmmaker Prasanna Vithanage. The veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam had presented it under the banner of Madras Talkies. Roshan Mathew and Drashana Rajendran play the two lead roles, and are supported by Mahendra Perera and Shyam Fernando.

Reception

Paradise is well known internationally for its portrayal and has received many awards for beautifully describing the relationships between the couple and how life changes. It has an IMDb rating of 6.9.