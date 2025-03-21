Google Pixel 9a debuted on Wednesday as the latest addition to the company's affordable “a” series lineup. To achieve a lower price tag, the phone sacrifices some of the features seen in the flagship Pixel 9 models. While the Pixel 9a still offers artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities powered by Google's large language model (LLM), a report suggests that a lower 8GB RAM forces the handset to run a smaller version of Gemini Nano compared to its flagship counterparts.

Smaller Gemini Model on the Google Pixel 9a

The Google Pixel 9a is powered by the same Tensor G4 SoC as other Pixel 9 models but with a lower 8GB of RAM. Due to this limitation, the Mountain View-based technology giant has implemented a new LLM to power the phone's AI features. Google reportedly confirmed to ArsTechnica that the new Pixel 9a runs Gemini Nano 1.0 XXS (extra extra small) LLM in a bid to save resources and mitigate issues related to local AI processing due to memory constraints.

Unlike its flagship counterparts, the LLM does not continuously run in the background on the Pixel 9a. Instead, the phone only loads it when required. The report adds that this may cause some features to be a bit less responsive.

However, a more concerning factor is that the LLM does not have multimodality, meaning it can only process text-based commands. As per the report, this raises doubts over the availability of several multimodal features such as the Pixel Screenshots app, which is claimed to be unavailable on the phone. The app, launched alongside the Pixel 9 series last year, retrieves information from stored screenshots on the device and provides the user with query responses. The report suggests it may not be available on Google's latest affordable handset.

Another notable omission is Call Notes, which is an AI-powered feature leveraging Gemini Nano to automatically generate summaries of calls. Since it requires audio processing, the feature may not be available on the Pixel 9a. While the aforementioned features may be missing, one that will indeed be available on the handset is Recorder Summaries. As the name suggests, the feature transcribes audio recording and provides a summary of the same.

However, it is important to note that none of the features that are reported to be missing on the Google Pixel 9a have been officially confirmed as such by the company.