Sony is reportedly planning to bring back the Killzone series. A new game in the first-person shooter franchise is said to be in the early stages of production at PlayStation. Guerrilla Games, the original developer of the series, is reportedly working on the project with an external studio.

According to an MP1st report, the game is a remake or a remaster of an older Killzone title. It's unclear which game in the series is being remade. The project is still in “very early” stages of production, the report claimed. An official announcement from Sony is not expected anytime soon.

Details on the New Killzone Project

The new Killzone game was reportedly set to be Guerrilla Games' next project after Horizon Hunter's Gathering. A portion of the team was assigned to work on the shooter, but is now working to fix the co-op Horizon title following negative feedback from play testers, the report said. Fixing Horizon Hunter's Gathering is reportedly the studio's priority, following which, a team at Guerrilla will return to work on the Killzone project.

According to the report, the studio intends to work on the third mainline Horizon game after the Killzone project.

The reported Killzone remake/remaster could also be developed as a full reboot of the first-person shooter series. The report also suggests that Sony and Guerrilla Games could be working with People Can Fly on the project. The Polish studio, which also serves as co-developer on the upcoming Gears of War: E-Day, signed an agreement with Sony Interactive Entertainment in 2025 to work on a game—codenamed “Project Delta”—based on an existing Sony IP.

Sony and Guerrilla Games have not announced their plans for the Killzone franchise. The last entry in the series, Killzone: Shadow Fall, released as a launch title for the PS4 in 2013. In the decade since, Guerrilla Games developed the Horizon franchise and released Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West.

Last month, Bloomberg reported that Sony was rebooting Horizon Hunter's Gathering following negative player feedback on the game's live service elements. The multiplayer title is not yet cancelled, but is reportedly being overhauled as a more traditional co-op game.

Horizon Hunters Gathering was revealed in February as a co-op PvE live service title set in the Horizon universe. Guerrila Games is now reportedly taking out the live service elements from the game and reducing the scope of the project.