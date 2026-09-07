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OnePlus 16 Tipped to Feature 9,000mAh Battery and 185Hz Display

OnePlus 16 is said to run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro processor.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 7 September 2026 16:49 IST
OnePlus 16 Tipped to Feature 9,000mAh Battery and 185Hz Display

OnePlus 15 has a 7,300mAh battery

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Highlights
  • OnePlus 16 is tipped to use an energy-efficient chip from Oppo
  • The leaker claims that the phone will have a 200-megapixel sensor
  • OnePlus has not yet confirmed the launch timeline for the OnePlus 16
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OnePlus 16 is expected to launch soon in China as a follow-up to the OnePlus 15. OnePlus has yet to confirm details about its next flagship smartphone, but a prominent tipster has now suggested its key specifications. The OnePlus 16 is said to feature a larger battery compared to its predecessor. It could feature a Snapdragon chipset and a 185Hz refresh rate panel. The OnePlus 16 is expected to feature a triple-camera rear setup. 

OnePlus 16 Specifications (Leaked)

Tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo claimed that the OnePlus 16 will feature a 9,000mAh battery. If accurate, it would be a significant upgrade over the OnePlus 15's 7,300mAh battery. The tipster states that this 9,000mAh cell could make it one of the smartphones with the largest batteries in the flagship segment.

VoltOnePlus 16 Discussion
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The OnePlus 16 is tipped to use an energy-efficient chip from Oppo, which is designed to support low-voltage discharge. The upcoming phone is said to get a display featuring up to a 185Hz refresh rate. For comparison, last year's model has a 165Hz AMOLED display.

The OnePlus 16 is said to run on Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro processor. It could feature a 200-megapixel primary camera with a large sensor, which would be another improvement over the OnePlus 15's relatively small 50-megapixel primary shooter.

OnePlus has not yet confirmed the launch timeline for the OnePlus 16. It is rumoured to go official in China in October with a 6.78-inch custom BOE Oriental Screen 4.0. The display is said to feature X4 luminescent material.

Previous leaks claimed that the OnePlus 16 could start at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 71,000). It is likely to ship with a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera and a 50-megapixel ultrawide rear camera. For selfies and video chats, it could pack a 50-megapixel selfie shooter. It could come pre-installed with ColorOS 17.

OnePlus 15

OnePlus 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Improved design and attractive colour options
  • Flawless flagship performance
  • Clean, polished, and feature-rich software
  • Exceptional battery life and charging speeds
  • Bad
  • 165Hz is not worth the lower display resolution
  • No alert slider
  • Hasselblad-exclusive features missing
  • Expensive
Read detailed OnePlus 15 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,272x2,772 pixels
OnePlus 16

upcoming
OnePlus 16

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 9,000mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 1440x3216 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: OnePlus 16, OnePlus, OnePlus 15, OnePlus 16 Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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