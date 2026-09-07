OnePlus 16 is expected to launch soon in China as a follow-up to the OnePlus 15. OnePlus has yet to confirm details about its next flagship smartphone, but a prominent tipster has now suggested its key specifications. The OnePlus 16 is said to feature a larger battery compared to its predecessor. It could feature a Snapdragon chipset and a 185Hz refresh rate panel. The OnePlus 16 is expected to feature a triple-camera rear setup.

OnePlus 16 Specifications (Leaked)

Tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo claimed that the OnePlus 16 will feature a 9,000mAh battery. If accurate, it would be a significant upgrade over the OnePlus 15's 7,300mAh battery. The tipster states that this 9,000mAh cell could make it one of the smartphones with the largest batteries in the flagship segment.

The OnePlus 16 is tipped to use an energy-efficient chip from Oppo, which is designed to support low-voltage discharge. The upcoming phone is said to get a display featuring up to a 185Hz refresh rate. For comparison, last year's model has a 165Hz AMOLED display.

The OnePlus 16 is said to run on Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro processor. It could feature a 200-megapixel primary camera with a large sensor, which would be another improvement over the OnePlus 15's relatively small 50-megapixel primary shooter.

OnePlus has not yet confirmed the launch timeline for the OnePlus 16. It is rumoured to go official in China in October with a 6.78-inch custom BOE Oriental Screen 4.0. The display is said to feature X4 luminescent material.

Previous leaks claimed that the OnePlus 16 could start at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 71,000). It is likely to ship with a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera and a 50-megapixel ultrawide rear camera. For selfies and video chats, it could pack a 50-megapixel selfie shooter. It could come pre-installed with ColorOS 17.