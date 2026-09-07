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Oppo Teases New Smartphone Launch in India; Could Be F35 Pro With 10,000mAh Battery

The successor to the Oppo F33 Pro could be priced between Rs. 40,000 and Rs 45,000 in the country.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 7 September 2026 15:53 IST
Oppo Teases New Smartphone Launch in India; Could Be F35 Pro With 10,000mAh Battery

Oppo F35 Pro is the purported successor to the Oppo F33 Pro

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Highlights
  • Initial teasers showcase the device's silhouette
  • Reports suggest the new handset could be the Oppo F35 Pro
  • The phone may be a rebadged version of the China-exclusive A7 Pro Max
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Oppo appears to be preparing to add a new smartphone to its lineup in India. The company has started teasing an upcoming handset, although its moniker or launch date remains under wraps. The teaser offers a glimpse of the phone's design but does not reveal any specifications. Previous reports suggested that Oppo may launch the F35 Pro in the country soon, and the teased handset could be the purported handset, although details have yet to be confirmed.

Oppo Teases New Handset

The teaser mainly shows the handset's design, including its rear panel and camera module, without revealing any specifications or other major details. It arrives a month after reports suggested that Oppo could be preparing to launch the F35 series in India, which is likely to include the Pro model.

oppo Oppo

If it indeed turns out to be the Oppo F35 Pro, then its specifications could be similar to the Oppo A7 Pro Max, which debuted in China last month. The A7 Pro Max sports a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,800 nits peak brightness. An octa-core Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 chipset powers the handset, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage.

For optics, the Oppo A7 Pro Max carries a dual rear camera system, led by a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) primary shooter and a 2-megapixel (f/2.4) monochrome camera. There is also a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The Oppo A7 Pro Max is backed by a 10,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging.

A previous report further strengthens the possibility of the Oppo F35 Pro being a rebadged version of the A7 Pro Max. It was suggested that the handset could get the Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 chipset and a 10,000mAh cell, identical to the China-exclusive model. While its price range remains under wraps, reports claim that the successor to the Oppo F33 Pro could be priced between Rs. 40,000 and Rs 45,000 in the country.

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Further reading: Oppo F35 Pro, Oppo F35 Pro Specifications, Oppo F35 Pro Price in India, Oppo F35 series, Oppo
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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