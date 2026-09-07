Samsung is reportedly preparing to raise the prices of the Galaxy A57 and Galaxy A37 in India, according to a new claim. The reported revision affects multiple RAM and storage configurations of both smartphones, with the Galaxy A37 expected to see larger increases on some variants. The latest claim comes days after the South Korean tech giant reportedly increased the prices of several other Galaxy A-series models in India. The company has not officially announced any price changes for the Galaxy A57 or Galaxy A37.

Samsung Galaxy A57, A37 Prices Reportedly Revised in India

Tipster Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu) claimed in a post on X that Samsung has increased the prices of the Galaxy A57 and Galaxy A37 in India. According to the post, the Galaxy A57 8GB + 256GB variant has gone up from Rs. 59,999 to Rs. 62,999, while the 12GB + 256GB version has reportedly increased from Rs. 67,499 to Rs. 72,499.

The Galaxy A37 could see higher increases across its listed configurations. The 8GB + 128GB variant is reportedly moving from Rs. 43,999 to Rs. 46,999. The 8GB + 256GB model could rise from Rs. 50,499 to Rs. 54,499, while the 12GB + 256GB variant is reportedly set to increase from Rs. 57,999 to Rs. 63,999.

Based on the reported figures, the Galaxy A57 could become up to Rs. 5,000 more expensive, while the Galaxy A37 could increase by up to Rs. 6,000. At the time of writing, Samsung's website and product pages had not yet shown the revised prices. The reported increases could be linked to higher memory and component costs, which have been pressuring smartphone prices across the industry.

The latest claim comes days after Samsung was said to have raised the prices of the Galaxy A17, Galaxy A27, Galaxy F17 and Galaxy A07 5G in India. The earlier price changes affected multiple RAM and storage configurations, with the Galaxy A17 seeing the steepest increase among the four models.