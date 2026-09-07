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Samsung Galaxy A57, Galaxy A37 Prices Reportedly Hiked in India by Up to Rs 6,000: Here's What You Need to Know

The reported increases could be linked to higher memory and component costs.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 7 September 2026 16:47 IST
Samsung Galaxy A57, Galaxy A37 Prices Reportedly Hiked in India by Up to Rs 6,000: Here's What You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Samsung

Galaxy A37 prices could increase by up to Rs. 6,000

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Highlights
  • Samsung could raise Galaxy A57 prices by up to Rs. 5,000
  • The Galaxy A57 12GB variant could cost Rs. 72,499
  • The claim follows earlier Galaxy A-series price hikes
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Samsung is reportedly preparing to raise the prices of the Galaxy A57 and Galaxy A37 in India, according to a new claim. The reported revision affects multiple RAM and storage configurations of both smartphones, with the Galaxy A37 expected to see larger increases on some variants. The latest claim comes days after the South Korean tech giant reportedly increased the prices of several other Galaxy A-series models in India. The company has not officially announced any price changes for the Galaxy A57 or Galaxy A37.

Samsung Galaxy A57, A37 Prices Reportedly Revised in India

Tipster Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu) claimed in a post on X that Samsung has increased the prices of the Galaxy A57 and Galaxy A37 in India. According to the post, the Galaxy A57 8GB + 256GB variant has gone up from Rs. 59,999 to Rs. 62,999, while the 12GB + 256GB version has reportedly increased from Rs. 67,499 to Rs. 72,499.

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The Galaxy A37 could see higher increases across its listed configurations. The 8GB + 128GB variant is reportedly moving from Rs. 43,999 to Rs. 46,999. The 8GB + 256GB model could rise from Rs. 50,499 to Rs. 54,499, while the 12GB + 256GB variant is reportedly set to increase from Rs. 57,999 to Rs. 63,999.

Based on the reported figures, the Galaxy A57 could become up to Rs. 5,000 more expensive, while the Galaxy A37 could increase by up to Rs. 6,000. At the time of writing, Samsung's website and product pages had not yet shown the revised prices. The reported increases could be linked to higher memory and component costs, which have been pressuring smartphone prices across the industry.

The latest claim comes days after Samsung was said to have raised the prices of the Galaxy A17, Galaxy A27, Galaxy F17 and Galaxy A07 5G in India. The earlier price changes affected multiple RAM and storage configurations, with the Galaxy A17 seeing the steepest increase among the four models.

Samsung Galaxy A57 5G

Samsung Galaxy A57 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Bright display
  • Long software support
  • Good speakers
  • Decent performance
  • Bad
  • Camera performance could?ve been better
  • Expensive for what it offers
  • No upgrades in battery department
  • No microSD card support
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A57 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Samsung Galaxy A37 5G

Samsung Galaxy A37 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks similar to the S series flagships
  • Quick charging
  • Decent battery life
  • Bad
  • Expensive for the hardware the phone has to offer
  • UI is riddled with ads
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A37 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
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Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A57, Samsung Galaxy A37, Galaxy A57 price in India, Galaxy A37 price in India, Samsung price hike
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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Samsung Galaxy A57, Galaxy A37 Prices Reportedly Hiked in India by Up to Rs 6,000: Here's What You Need to Know
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