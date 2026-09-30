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  • Jio Offers JioBharat 4G Phones for Rs. 1,499 With 6 Months of Unlimited Calls and Data as Part of 10th Anniversary Offer

Jio Offers JioBharat 4G Phones for Rs. 1,499 With 6 Months of Unlimited Calls and Data as Part of 10th Anniversary Offer

Jio has not specified which JioBharat models qualify for the anniversary offer.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 30 September 2026 17:17 IST
Jio Offers JioBharat 4G Phones for Rs. 1,499 With 6 Months of Unlimited Calls and Data as Part of 10th Anniversary Offer

Photo Credit: Jio

Jio Bharat B1 4G (pictured) is backed by a 2,000mAh battery

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Highlights
  • The offer includes six months of complimentary recharge
  • Jio is providing 14GB of data every month
  • Jio estimates the effective handset cost at Rs. 299
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Jio has introduced a limited-period offer for its JioBharat feature phones to mark its 10-year anniversary in India. The deal bundles a 4G handset with six months of connectivity benefits and is claimed to be aimed at users in the country who still use 2G phones. Along with calls and data, JioBharat phones give users access to entertainment, digital payments and family connectivity features. The offer is designed to make the move from 2G to 4G more affordable, with the bundled recharge benefits bringing down the effective cost of the handset.

Jio 10th Anniversary Offer

According to Jio, eligible JioBharat 4G phones are available for Rs. 1,499 under the anniversary offer, which includes six months of complimentary recharge benefits. However, the company has not yet specified which JioBharat models are eligible for the offer. The price includes six months of complimentary recharge benefits, with 14GB of data each month and unlimited HD voice calls. The offer is available for a limited period and comes with applicable terms and conditions.

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Jio says a 2G user spending around Rs. 199 a month would pay nearly Rs. 1,200 over six months just for recharges. With the same period of connectivity included in the Rs. 1,499 package, Jio puts the effective price of the handset at Rs. 299. The company is rolling out the offer during the festive season to make the switch from 2G to 4G more affordable.

JioBharat phones come with access to Jio's entertainment services, including JioTV, JioHotstar and its music offerings. JioTV provides more than 500 TV channels, while JioHotstar offers live cricket, movies and other entertainment content. The phones also provide access to millions of songs.

The JioBharat devices support UPI payments through JioPay, along with payment alerts and Sound Box functionality. For families, the company includes Jio Safety Shield with safe-calling features. It also offers location-monitoring tools that can help family members keep track of each other.

Jio has not specified which JioBharat models qualify for the anniversary offer. However, the specifications mentioned by the company, including a 2.4-inch display, a 2,000mAh battery and 4G connectivity, match those of the JioBharat B1 and JioBharat B2 devices.

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Further reading: Jio, JioBharat, JioBharat 4G, Jio Anniversary Offer, JioBharat B1, JioBharat B2
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More

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Jio Offers JioBharat 4G Phones for Rs. 1,499 With 6 Months of Unlimited Calls and Data as Part of 10th Anniversary Offer
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