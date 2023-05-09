Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Nintendo Expects to Sell 15 Million Switch Consoles in 2023, Says Super Mario Movie Outperformed Expectations

Nintendo Expects to Sell 15 Million Switch Consoles in 2023, Says Super Mario Movie Outperformed Expectations

Nintendo investors' attention is focused on a successor to the seven-year-old device that has sold more than 125 million units.

By Reuters | Updated: 9 May 2023 17:03 IST
Nintendo Expects to Sell 15 Million Switch Consoles in 2023, Says Super Mario Movie Outperformed Expectations

Photo Credit: Reuters

Nintendo acknowledged the slowing demand for Switch

Highlights
  • Switch is now in its seventh year on the market
  • The Super Mario Bros. Movie outperformed expectations
  • On Friday Nintendo launches The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Nintendo on Tuesday said it sees a further slide in sales of its aging Switch console to 15 million units in the financial year to end-March 2024, a 17 percent annual drop that would mark a third consecutive year of decline.

The Kyoto-based gaming firm acknowledged the slowing demand for Switch, now in its seventh year on the market, even as supply chain snarls have eased and the company bolsters its games lineup.

"It's difficult for Switch hardware and software sales to maintain the same pace," Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa told a press conference, adding that he still sees room for new users to come to the hybrid home/portable device.

With Switch sales slowing, investor attention is focused on a potential successor to the device, which has sold more than 125 million units.

"Based on the guidance, it is crystal clear the launch of a Switch 2 or entirely new piece of hardware can be ruled out this fiscal year," said Serkan Toto, founder of the Kantan Games consultancy.

The robust appeal of Nintendo's roster of characters has been underscored in recent weeks by the box office success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which is helping the company diversify beyond its core console business.

The movie has outperformed expectations, Furukawa said.

On Friday Nintendo launches The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, one of the most widely anticipated games of the year. Orders for the game are progressing well, Furukawa said.

Meanwhile Nintendo said operating profit fell 15 percent year-on-year to 504.38 billion yen ($3.73 billion) in the year ended March. The company forecast profit will fall 11 percent to 450 billion yen for the current financial year.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

OnePlus recently launched its first tablet in India, the OnePlus Pad, which is only sold in a Halo Green colour option. With this tablet, OnePlus has stepped into a new territory that's dominated by Apple's iPad. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
The Super Mario Bros. Movie

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

  • Release Date 7 April 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Animation, Kids & Family
  • Cast
    Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen, Fred Armisen, Kevin Michael Richardson, Sebastian Maniscalco, Charles Martinet
  • Director
    Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic
  • Producer
    Chris Meledandri, Shigeru Miyamoto
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nintendo, Switch, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
AI Could Replace 80 Percent of Human Jobs in 'Next Few Years', Expert Says

Related Stories

Nintendo Expects to Sell 15 Million Switch Consoles in 2023, Says Super Mario Movie Outperformed Expectations
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 7a Teased via Flipkart; Launch Date Confirmed: All Details
  2. Nothing Phone 2 Specifications and Variants Leak Ahead of Summer Launch
  3. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G Price, Launch Timeline and Specifications Tipped
  4. iPhone Maker Foxconn Buys Massive Piece of Land in Bengaluru: Details
  5. iQoo Neo 8 Series, iQoo Pad Launch Date Leaked: Details Here
  6. iPhone 16 Pro Series Could Feature Bigger Display Than iPhone 14 Models
  7. Nokia C22 With Dual Rear Cameras to Launch in India on This Date
  8. iPhone 15 Pro Max Could Come With the Thinnest Bezel Ever in a Smartphone
  9. Realme C53 Poster Leak Suggests Design, Key Specifications: See Here
  10. This Pixel Tablet Leak Leaves Nothing to The Imagination Ahead of I/O 2023
#Latest Stories
  1. EU Vice President Suggests to Speed Up Work on AI Regulation
  2. Nintendo Expects to Sell 15 Million Switch Consoles in 2023, Says Super Mario Movie Outperformed Expectations
  3. AI Could Replace 80 Percent of Human Jobs in 'Next Few Years', Expert Says
  4. Vivo X90S Specifications and Design Leak via TENAA Listing: Details Here
  5. Qualcomm to Acquire Auto Chipmaker Autotalks, to Incorporate Technology in Snapdragon Digital Chassis
  6. Oppo A98 5G Launch Confirmed, Specifications Listed on Company Website
  7. Google Photos to Get Revamped Editing Interface for Tablets and Big Screens: Details
  8. iPhone Maker Foxconn Buys Massive Piece of Land in Bengaluru to Diversify Production
  9. Viacom18 and Tipping Point Unveil Future Slate: Fighter, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, and More
  10. Nokia C22 India Launch Date Set for May 11; Expected Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.