Nintendo is back with a Direct presentation that will feature the slate of Nintendo Switch titles coming to the hybrid console this year. The Nintendo Direct showcase will be livestreamed Tuesday, June 18, at 7am PT (7.30pm IST). The show will be roughly 40 minutes long and will focus on Nintendo Switch games arriving in 2024. The Nintendo Direct presentation arrives days after the Xbox Games Showcase, where Microsoft provided updates on its first-party titles.

The Direct presentation will not provide any updates on the Nintendo Switch successor, set to launch next year, the company confirmed in its X post. The show will only feature Nintendo Switch games coming in the second half of 2024.

Join us for a #NintendoDirect livestream focused on #NintendoSwitch games coming in the second half of 2024! There will be no mention of the Nintendo Switch successor during this presentation.



📅 June 18

🕓 7:00 AM PT

⏳ Roughly 40 minutes



Watch it here: https://t.co/rYjTHHpayb pic.twitter.com/uAs6JYu31A — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 17, 2024

The June edition of Nintendo Direct was first confirmed in May when Shuntaru Furukawa, president of Nintendo, provided an update on the successor to the Nintendo Switch console for the first time. “This is Furukawa, President of Nintendo. We will make an announcement about the successor to Nintendo Switch within this fiscal year. It will have been over nine years since we announced the existence of Nintendo Switch back in March 2015,” Furukawa had said on May 7. “We will be holding a Nintendo Direct this June regarding the Nintendo Switch software lineup for the latter half of 2024, but please be aware that there will be no mention of the Nintendo Switch successor during that presentation.”

This will be the third Nintendo Direct presentation of the year after the company hosted a Partner Showcase and an Indie World Showcase in February and April, respectively. The Direct presentation set to air today, however, will be the longest of the year, with roughly 40 minutes' worth of announcements.

Additionally, ahead of Nintendo Direct, legendary game director Shigeru Miyamato announced the Japanese release date for the new Super Mario animated movie in Japan. The sequel to the successful The Super Mario Bros. Movie, first announced during Nintendo's Mario Day broadcast on March 10, will release in Japan on April 24, 2026, days after its US release.

Nintendo Direct will be livestreamed on the official Nintendo of America YouTube channel at 10am ET (7.30pm IST) on Tuesday, June 18.

