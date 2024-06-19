Technology News
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is coming to Nintendo Switch on September 26

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 19 June 2024 14:34 IST
Photo Credit: Nintendo

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom will actually let you play as Zelda for a change

Highlights
  • Mario & Luigi: Brothership arrives on the Nintendo Switch on November 7
  • Metroid Prime 4: Beyond will launch on the Switch in 2025
  • The original Dragon Quest trilogy is getting an HD-2D remake
The Nintendo Switch is in its last year, but it's certainly not on its last legs. That much was made clear by the Japanese gaming giant at its Nintendo Direct showcase on Monday, where the company unveiled a packed slate of games coming to the hybrid console before it makes way for the Nintendo Switch 2 in 2025. The 40-minute-long presentation served as a last hurray for the Switch, that has sold over 141 million units in its seven-year run since it went on sale in 2017. The successor to the Nintendo Switch, the third-highest selling game console of all time, will be announced next year, but the Switch's swansong will keep players busy till then.

Nintendo Direct, which aired June 18, revealed a new Legend of Zelda game, showed the first look at the next Metroid Prime title, and announced a new Mario RPG game for the Switch. The presentation also featured a new Mario party title and an HD remaster for Donkey Kong Country Returns. In addition to Nintendo's first-party lineup, the Direct showcase included titles from third-party partners, including Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake, Hello Kitty Island Adventure, Stray and more. Here's everything that was announced, or received a fresh look, at the Nintendo Direct showcase.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Nintendo unveiled a brand-new Legend of Zelda title, where you actually get to play as Princess Zelda. Coming to Nintendo Switch on September 26, 2024, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom brings a new story, where people of Hyrule have begun disappearing after strange rifts start showing up across the kingdom. The franchise hero Link has also gone missing, so it's up to Zelda to solve the mystery and save Hyrule.

The princess won't be alone in her adventure. With the help of a fairy, Tri, Zelda will be able to conjure echoes that imitate objects in the environment. With the help of these echoes, she'll take on puzzles, traverse difficult terrain, and face off enemies standing in her way. A special Hyrule Edition of the Nintendo Switch Lite will launch alongside the game on September 26.

Mario & Luigi: Brothership

A new RPG adventure starring the iconic plumber brothers, Mario and Luigi, was announced at Nintendo Direct. Mario & Luigi: Brothership will see its titular duo set sail on Shipshape — a part ship, part island — to explore Concordia. Mario and Luigi's adventures will take them to several islands, each with its distinct environment.

The game will bring back familiar friends and foes, including Princess Peach and Bowser, as the brothers go on a journey on their ‘Brothership'. The game features turn-based combat, puzzles and platforming and a colourful art style. It arrives on the Nintendo Switch on November 7.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

Nintendo finally showed off gameplay for the long-awaited Metroid Prime 4: Beyond. The new trailer, featuring first-person shooting gameplay and impressive visuals, did not give away many details.

The update comes over a year after Metroid Prime Remastered released on the Nintendo Switch in February 2023. There's no concrete release date for the next Metroid Prime title, but Nintendo did reveal a 2025 release window for the game.

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake

Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake received a release date during the Nintendo Direct presentation. The remake of the RPG classic is coming to Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox Series S/X, and PS5 on November 14, 2024. The game features updated 2D visuals and an expanded story.

Additionally, Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake were also revealed, thus covering the entire original trilogy of beloved RPGs. The remastered collection of the first two Dragon Quest games will arrive sometime next year.

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD

Another HD update to a beloved classic, Donkey Kong Country Returns HD, originally launched on the Nintendo Wii, will arrive on the Switch on January 16, 2025. The remaster will feature 80 levels from the original game, including some from the Nintendo 3DS version, and full two-player local co-op.

Super Mario Party Jamboree

The Mario Party series is getting a new game, as well. Super Mario Party Jamboree will drop Mario and his friends on an island resort, where players can take part in over 110 minigames across five new game boards — and two returning ones — with their friends.

The game will allow up to 20 players to battle it out online, promising the “biggest Mario Party yet.” Super Mario Party Jamboree will launch on Nintendo Switch on October 17.

Here's everything else that was announced or received an update at Nintendo Direct:

  • Lego Horizon Adventures (PS5, PC, Nintendo Switch - Holiday 2024)
  • Just Dance 2025 Edition (PS5, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch – October 2024)
  • Hello Kitty Island Adventure (PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5 – 2025)
  • Stray (Nintendo Switch – Holiday 2024)
  • Tales of the Shire: A Lord of the Rings Game (PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, Netflix Games, Nintendo Switch – Holiday 2024)
  • Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition (Nintendo Switch – July 18, 2024)
  • Funko Fusion (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch - September 13, 2024)
  • MIO: Memories in Orbit (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X - 2025)
  • Luigi's Mansion 2 HD (Nintendo Switch – June 27, 2024)
  • Darkest Dungeon II (PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch – July 15, 2024)
  • Looney Tunes: Wacky World of Sports (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch – Fall 2024)
  • Metal Slug Attack Reloaded (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch – available now)
  • Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics (PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch – 2024)
  • Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero (PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch – 2025)
  • The Hundred Line -Last Defense Academy- (PC, Nintendo Switch – Early 2025)
  • Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven remake (PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch – October 24, 2024)
  • Fantasian Neo Dimension (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch – Winter 2024)
  • Fairy Tail 2 (PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch – Winter 2024)
  • Ace Attorney Investigations Collection (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch – September 6, 2024)
  • Farmagia (PC, PS5, Nintendo Switch – November 1, 2024)
  • The New Denpa Men (Nintendo Switch – July 22, 2024)
  • Nintendo Switch Online - The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past and Four Swords, Metroid: Zero Mission, Perfect Dark, Turok: Dinosaur Hunter (Nintendo Switch, available now)
  • Free updates – Disney Illusion Island, Among Us, Nintendo Switch Sports
Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
