Motorola Edge 40 Neo With MediaTek Dimensity 7030 SoC, 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched, Price in India Tipped

Motorola Edge 40 Neo ships with Android 13-based MyUX OS.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 September 2023 19:25 IST
Motorola Edge 40 Neo With MediaTek Dimensity 7030 SoC, 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched, Price in India Tipped

Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola Edge 40 Neo is offered in Black Beauty, Caneel Bay and Soothing Sea colour options

Highlights
  • Motorola Edge 30 Neo sports a 6.55-inch full-HD+ 144Hz pOLED display
  • The phone packs 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of uMCP inbuilt storage
  • Motorola Edge 30 Neo supports 68W wired fast charging

Motorola Edge 40 Neo was launched in the EMEA region on Thursday. The handset is confirmed to be released in India on September 21. The phone joins the Motorola Edge 40 and Motorola Edge 40 Pro, which were released globally in April. It comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 7030 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery with 68W wired fast charging support. It will succeed the Motorola Edge 30 Neo, which was unveiled in September 2022 with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset and a 4,020mAh battery 33W wired Turbo charging support.

Motorola Edge 40 Neo price, availability

Offered in Black Beauty, Caneel Bay, and Soothing Sea colourways, the lone 12GB + 256GB of the Motorola Edge 40 Neo is priced at EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 35,400). The phone is available for purchase currently in European, Middle Eastern, and African markets.

Meanwhile, tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) suggested in a post on X that the handset will also launch in India in Black Beauty, Caneel Bay, and Soothing Sea colour options. As per Sharma, the handset will be priced under Rs. 25,000 in the country. 

Motorola Edge 40 Neo specifications, features

Sporting a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) pOLED display, the Motorola Edge 40 Neo comes with a refresh rate of 144Hz, peak brightness level of 1300 nits, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The dual nano SIM-supported handset is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7030 SoC paired with Mali-G610 MC1 GPU, 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of uMCP inbuilt storage. It ships with Android 13-based MyUX OS.

For optics, the dual rear camera of the Motorola Edge 40 Neo includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and a 13-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. The 32-megapixel front camera sensor is placed within a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout at the top of the display.

Motorola Edge 40 Neo packs a 5,000mAh battery with 68W wired fast charging support. For security, the phone is equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It also comes with an IP68 rating for dust and splash resistance. The phone also supports 5G, 4G, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC and USB Type-C connectivity. The handset measures 159.63mm x 71.99mm x 7.89mm and weighs 172 grams.

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.55-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7030
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max Geekbench Scores Reveal Performance Jump Due to A17 Pro Chip, 8GB RAM


 
 

