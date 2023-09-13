Technology News
Cyberpunk 2077 Developer Suggests PC Players Test Cooling Systems Before Phantom Liberty Launch

The developer claims that the 2.0 update and the expansion will put 8-core CPUs under 90 percent workload for the best experience.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 13 September 2023 15:17 IST
Cyberpunk 2077 Developer Suggests PC Players Test Cooling Systems Before Phantom Liberty Launch

Photo Credit: CD Projekt Red

The version 2.0 update completely overhauls the skill tree

Highlights
  • Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty releases September 26
  • The game will ‘perform well’ on hardware recommended by CD Projekt Red
  • CD Projekt Red is hosting a live stream with Idris Elba on September 14

As Cyberpunk 2077's Phantom Liberty expansion inches closer, developer CD Projekt Red has warned PC players to test their cooling systems beforehand. In a tweet, lead scene programmer Filip Pierściński claimed that both the game's paid expansion and the version 2.0 update will be heavy on CPU usage, essentially squeezing every bit of performance out of the chip. As such, a 90 percent workload on an 8-core processor is easily expected, which could lead to thermal throttling. It's unclear as to what aspect of the update is making the game so CPU-demanding, but past patches heavily focused on ray-tracing features.

Before launch, the developer recommends running software like Cinebench to ensure that the cooling is optimal under heavy loads. For the uninitiated, the free application evaluates your PC's hardware limits by putting it under sustained stress for a period of time to deduce how stable it is by giving you a score. It's in no way close to a real-world scenario, but if your PC manages to push through the test without crashing, it generally should be able to deal with whatever you throw at it. Indeed, such comments led to players panicking that Cyberpunk 2077 could potentially melt their CPUs, with many replying to the original tweet with their PC specs to check first-hand if they're in the safe zone.

To curb the concerns, Pierściński followed that up with another tweet, remarking that Phantom Liberty and version 2.0 update will ‘perform well' on whatever hardware CD Projekt Red specified in their system requirements infographic. His intention was simply to highlight the importance of proper PC maintenance so that in case there's some heat dissipation issue, the general performance isn't affected. For reference, running Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty at the lowest settings will require an Intel Core i7-6700 or an AMD Ryzen 5 1600 processor, the latter of which comes with six cores. When compared to the original — and broken — version released in 2020, the game will rely on SSDs going forward, given it has been completely overhauled.

Phantom Liberty is a paid expansion that puts you on a high-stakes espionage mission to save the President of the New United States of America (NUS). As part of this, we'll be working with FIA Agent Solomon Reed (Idris Elba) to break into the gated community of Dogtown and in time, learn about his intentions. The expansion launches alongside a significant 2.0 patch that fully overhauls the skill system and adds a maximum capacity for how many modifications your body can handle. Tech augments can be put into overdrive to surpass those limitations, albeit with some penalties to your overall health. It's nowhere in the same realm as Cyberpsychosis seen in the Netflix anime Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, but there is some risk-reward factor to how you build your character.

CD Projekt Red has also got a Night City Wire episode planned for this Thursday, September 14 at 8:30pm IST in India/ 8am PT in the US. The event will be live-streamed on the official Cyberpunk 2077 YouTube and Twitch channels and will touch upon the new radio stations, gameplay changes, abilities, and some character details about Reed from Idris Elba himself.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty releases September 26, across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X. It also comes with the free version 2.0 update.

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games.
