Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • PS5 System Software Update Improves Controller Audio, Lets You Adjust Brightness of PS5 Power Indicator

PS5 System Software Update Improves Controller Audio, Lets You Adjust Brightness of PS5 Power Indicator

The update also brings Unicode 15.1 emoji support and improvements to system software performance and stability.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 14 March 2024 12:35 IST
PS5 System Software Update Improves Controller Audio, Lets You Adjust Brightness of PS5 Power Indicator

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Triyansh Gill

PS5's power indicator conveys the state of the console

Highlights
  • DualSense and the DualSense Edge speakers are now louder
  • PS5 update adds pointers and emoji reactions to Parties and Share Screen
  • The patch updates device software on PS VR2 headset and Sense controllers
Advertisement

Sony has issued a new system software update for the PlayStation 5 that brings audio improvements to the DualSense controller, new features for Parties and Share Screen, and more. The update also adds the ability to adjust the brightness of the PS5's power indicator. PS5 system software update 9.00 is now rolling out and PlayStation users should get a notification for the same when they turn on the console.

According to the feature list for the latest PS5 update, controller speakers on the DualSense and the DualSense Edge are now louder, bringing a little more clarity to in-game sounds and voice chat audio. Sony also claims to have implemented a new AI machine-learning model to improve the microphone input on the controllers. The model suppresses background noises like button presses and game audio to amplify voice chat.

PlayStation allows users to adjust the brightness of controller indicators. Now, the same feature has been added for the power indicator on the PS5. The console has twin vertical light indicators running along its front face, that light up in different colours to convey the state of the PS5 — whether it's on, off, in rest mode, or overheating. These lights can get bright, especially while playing during the night. The 9.00 update let's players adjust the brightness of the PS5's power indicator. Once the console is updated to the latest system software, users can head to Settings > System > Beep and Light, and select Brightness to make adjustments.

New features coming to Parties and Share Screen include pointers and emoji reactions. Players joining a host's shared screen can now react with emojis and point to a specific location or item in the gameplay with a ping. The enable these, Viewer Interactions needs to be turned on in Share Screen settings.

Additionally, the update also brings Unicode 15.1 emoji support and improvements to system software performance and stability. The patch also updates device software on DualSense and DualSense Edge controllers, PlayStation VR2 headset, PS VR2 Sense controllers, and Access controller.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: PS5, PS5 Update, PlayStation, PlayStation 5, Sony, DualSense, DualSense Edge, PS VR2
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
OpenAI CTO Mira Murati Reveals AI Text-to-Video Generator Sora Will Be Available Later This Year: Report
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Value Currently Over $73,000, Ether Volatile After Dencun Upgrade

Related Stories

PS5 System Software Update Improves Controller Audio, Lets You Adjust Brightness of PS5 Power Indicator
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A55 5G, Galaxy A35 5G Price in India Announced
  2. Apple's Latest Patent Hints at an iPhone With a Touch Bar-Like Edge Panel
  3. Xiaomi 14 Lite Could Launch in India Soon
  4. Lenovo Legion Tab With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Launched: See Price
  5. Devin, AI Software Engineer That Can Write Codes and Build Apps, Unveiled
  6. IRCTC Unveils Holi-Themed NFT Tickets for Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Trains
  7. Government Takes Action Against 'Obscene' Content on 18 OTT Platforms
  8. Microsoft's New AI Chatbot, Copilot for Security, Will Launch Next Month
  9. OnePlus Ace 3V Key Specifications Revealed; Pre-Reservations Open
#Latest Stories
  1. PS Plus Game Catalog Titles for March Announced: NBA 2K24, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, Resident Evil 3 and More
  2. IRCTC Unveils NFT Tickets for Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Trains as Holi-Themed Digital Souvenirs
  3. Microsoft Copilot for Security, a Cybersecurity Focused AI Chatbot, Will Launch on April 1
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Tipped to Get Bigger Cover Display, 4,000mAh Battery, Up to 12GB RAM, More
  5. OnePlus Ace 3V Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of Launch; to Get Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC
  6. Google DeepMind's SIMA Is an AI Agent That Can Play 3D Video Games
  7. Government Takes Action Against 'Obscene' Content on 18 OTT Platforms
  8. MSI Claw A1M With Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 Chip Launched in India Alongside AI-Ready Laptop Lineup
  9. Samsung Galaxy A55 5G, Galaxy A35 5G Price in India, Launch Offers Revealed
  10. New Xiaomi Model Spotted on BIS Site; Tipped to be Xiaomi 14 Lite
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »