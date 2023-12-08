PlayStation VR2, Sony's current-gen virtual reality headset, is finally available in India. The news comes nearly 10 months after its launch in the US and costs a bit more than the standard PS5 in the country. The visor and Sense controllers alone cost Rs. 57,990, albeit one could also opt for the Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle, priced at Rs. 61,999. However, it seems there's not enough stock when it comes to online retailers. At the time of writing, only Amazon and e2z Store have the headset in stock, with the latter only listing the base edition. Other notable sites have the option to pre-book or enable email notifications whenever they're ready.

As such, the PS VR2 catalogue is now up for purchase on the PlayStation Store, including the aforementioned Horizon spin-off, going for Rs. 3,999 digitally. Even the bundle comes with a voucher to download the game, albeit with some special cover art to distinguish it. In it, you play as Ryas, a former Shadow Carja warrior, who is escorted into the central part of the Sundom to unravel a mystery, leveraging highly advanced tribal skills such as archery and weapon crafting to topple gigantic beast-like machines. Despite the new disposition, you will run into the series protagonist Aloy and other familiar characters at several points, who aid us in quests. In a way, this is Guerilla Games' way of expanding the Horizon universe, whose mainline series has a sequel planned as well.

Conquer colossal peaks, overcome fearsome machines and uncover a hidden danger to the world of Horizon in the PlayStation®VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain™ bundle.#PS5 #Playstation #PlayStationIndia pic.twitter.com/s5kH5OM0C8 — PlayStation India (@PlayStationIN) December 8, 2023

As usual, the headset should soon become available in all major retailers such as Amazon, Croma, e2z Store, Flipkart, Games the Shop, Reliance Digital, Shop at SC, and Vijay Sales. In fact, if you choose to buy from Amazon right now, it's got a limited-time 8 percent discount, slashing the price down to Rs. 54,990 — which is the same price as the Bluray-equipped PS5 console.

While the PS VR2 launch is great news for virtual reality enthusiasts, many online have been enquiring Sony India about the status of their Spider-Man 2 Collector's Edition orders. Players who pre-ordered the package — in June — have still not received it, with Sony reportedly delaying orders indefinitely. Bear in mind that the company still hasn't made an official statement on its social handles regarding this issue.

The PS VR2 comes with a 4,000 x 2,040 OLED panel resolution (2000 x 2040 per eye), running at 90Hz or 120Hz refresh rates, enabling smooth navigation while gaming. As for the visor, it features a 110-degree FOV — the same as its predecessor — and a see-through toggle, letting wearers see their surroundings without having to take the headset off. Current-day virtual reality systems need tracking cameras to be set up in either corner of the room for height adjustments, but the PS VR2 doesn't need one. There's also the sensory feature that leverages motor vibrations to emulate senses and tense situations from within the game.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.