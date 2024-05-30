Technology News
PlayStation State of Play Showcase Announced for May 30, Will Feature 14 PS5, PS VR2 Titles

The showcase will be over 30 minutes-long and will feature 14 PS5 and PS VR2 games.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 30 May 2024 13:01 IST
PlayStation State of Play Showcase Announced for May 30, Will Feature 14 PS5, PS VR2 Titles

Photo Credit: Sony

This is Sony's third State of Play showcase this year

Highlights
  • State of Play could feature the next Astro Bot title from Team Asobi
  • Following Sony's event, Summer Game Fest will be streamed on June 7
  • The Xbox Games Showcase will be hosted on June 9
Sony has announced a State of Play games showcase, slated for Thursday, May 30. The live broadcast, which begins at 3pm PT / 6pm ET (or Friday, 3:30am IST), will feature updates on PS5 and PS VR2 titles. The show will also provide a glimpse at Sony's slate of first-party games arriving later this year. The last State of Play showcase aired on February 6, where Square Enix took a deep dive into Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

What to expect from State of Play

The showcase will be over 30 minutes-long and will feature 14 PS5 and PS VR2 games. Sony has not divulged any details about the contents of the show, but a rumoured new Astro Bot title from Team Asobi, an update on Destiny 2: The Final Shape, and an announcement on pc games support for PS VR2 are expected. A major reveal from Sony's first-party studios — for example, a Wolverine update from Insomniac Games, or the next games from Naughty Dog or Santa Monica Studio — is unlikely as the showcase will be focussed on PlayStation Studios games arriving in 2024.

Summer games showcase events

The State of Play showcase will kick off the season of summer games industry events. After Sony's show on May 30, Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest, which has de facto replaced E3 as the biggest summer games event, will stream on June 7. On the same day, Devolver Digital will hold its own Direct presentation. Summer Game Fest's Day of the Devs event, which spotlights indie games, also airs June 7.

Then, on June 9, Microsoft will host the Xbox Games Showcase, immediately followed by a Direct presentation dedicated to Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. The PC Gaming show takes place on June 9, too. A day later, Ubisoft Forward will arrive with updates expected on Assassin's Creed Shadows and Star Wars Outlaws.

Sony has already held two State of Play streams this year. The first showcase was on January 31, featuring games like Death Stranding 2, Stellar Blade, Rise of the Ronin, and more. The year's second State of Play, dedicated to Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, was broadcast on February 6. The newest edition of the event will be streamed live ovn PlayStation's YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok channels.

Further reading: State of Play, Sony, PlayStation, PS5, PS VR2
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
