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Days Gone Developer Bend Studio Will Reportedly Reveal and Release Its Next Game in 2027

Bend Studio's next game is reportedly a third-person co-op title.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 3 November 2026 11:38 IST
Days Gone Developer Bend Studio Will Reportedly Reveal and Release Its Next Game in 2027

Photo Credit: Sony/ Bend Studio

Days Gone was released in 2019 and ported to PC in 2021

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Highlights
  • Bend Studio released Days Gone Remastered in 2025
  • The studio's live service project was cancelled by Sony last year
  • Bend Studio and Sony have not confirmed the studio's next game
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Days Gone developer Bend Studio is believed to be working on its next project. The Sony-owned developer has not released a new game since the zombie action-adventure title in 2019, but according to a new report, the company will reveal its next title sometime in 2027.

Bend Studio's next project is a third-person co-op title, MP1st reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the studio's plans. The unannounced game will reportedly feature co-op play, but will not be a live service title.

The report also claimed that the game will not be a sequel to Days Gone. The action-adventure title was released as a PS4 exclusive in 2019 and ported to PC in 2021 and sold over 7 million copies despite its mixed reception.

However, it's unclear if Bend Studio's next project is a new IP. In addition to Days Gone, the Oregon-based developer is known for the Siphon Filter franchise.

Bend Studio's Next Game Targets 2027 Launch

Sony and Bend have not yet revealed the studio's next game, but according to the report, the project is “much further along in development”. In addition to being set for reveal next year, the title is also reportedly targeting launch in 2027. The game will most likely be a PS5 exclusive as Sony has moved away from launching PC ports of its first-party games, except in the case of live service titles. 

Details about the project's title, story, and setting have not been revealed.

Bend Studio was earlier working on an unannounced live service project that was cancelled by Sony in January 2025 after an internal review. Months later in June, Bend was hit with layoffs that reportedly impacted 30 percent of the employees—around 40 people—at the studio. At the time, Bloomberg reported that the studio was working on a new project following the cancellation of its live service game.

The studio had confirmed the layoffs and announced it was moving to work on its next game. “Today, we said goodbye to some incredibly talented teammates as we transition to our next project,” Bend said in a statement at the time.

Bend also released a remastered version of Days Gone, featuring graphical updates and new content, for PS5 in April 2025.

Days Gone

Days Gone

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Looks great
  • Satisfying combat
  • Some inspired story sections
  • Bad
  • Poor pacing
  • Lots of filler quests
  • Skills could be better balanced
Read detailed Sony Days Gone review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 18+
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Further reading: Bend Studio, Days Gone, Sony, PS5, PlayStation
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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