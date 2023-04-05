Technology News
The game can be played by all Netflix subscribers, regardless of their plan.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 5 April 2023 11:05 IST
Photo Credit: Nodding Heads Games

Raji: An Ancient Epic

Highlights
  • Raji: An Ancient Epic’s mobile version has graphic and framerate options
  • Subtitles in regional languages such as Telugu and Bengali are included
  • There’s also a perma-death mode for experienced players

Raji: An Ancient Epic has finally gone live on Android and iOS, through Netflix Games. Nominated in the Best Debut Game category at The Game Awards 2020 — a first for India — the hand-drawn mythology-inspired title is now available to play for Netflix subscribers, regardless of what plan you're on. Once downloaded onto their device, the game automatically syncs up with their logged-in Netflix account and prompts players to pick a user profile to play. Because of the mild violence included in Raji: an Ancient Epic, the Kids/ Children user profile stays disabled. The touch controls on an Android phone also feel fluid and responsive, and there are options to cap framerate to 30 or 60fps for ideal performance.

The mobile version also includes a graphics option, which can be adjusted depending on how much you value visual fidelity, provided your device can handle it. Developed by Nodding Heads Games, Raji: An Ancient Epic follows the titular young girl Raji as she gets chosen by the Gods to thwart an impending demonic invasion in the human realm, all the while trying to rescue her kidnapped young brother Golu from the evil lord Mahabalasura. The game plays from a top-down perspective, but is relatively tame in difficulty, as you master divine weapons such as the Trishul or the Sharanga bow, and wage war against hordes. Expect tons of references related to Indian mythology as you traverse through its numerous platforming and puzzle segments.

Raji: An Ancient Epic previously received an ‘Enhanced Edition' update on major platforms — PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X — promising more polished gameplay, support for ray tracing, and other minor additions.

Some of those features are included in the new mobile version, starting with subtitles in regional Indian languages — Devanagari, Bengali, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu. A full Hindi voiceover is also included in the Netflix tie-up version, in addition to the new game modes drawn from the Enhanced Edition. There are three main modes now — the Campaign mode lets you pick from a choice of difficulty levels. Second in line is the Story mode, which severely eases up combat so you can fully take in the lore. Finally, there is the ‘One Shot One Kill' difficulty, which essentially functions as a perma-death mode, tailored towards those looking for an extreme challenge. However, it can only be unlocked after finishing a run of the game.

The Netflix Games catalogue includes a slew of exclusive titles on mobile, ranging from top names like Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story, TMNT: Shredder's Revenge, Stranger Things 3: The Game, and a lot more. Last month, the streaming giant announced that it was planning to bring 40 new games to its platform in 2023, as it tries to expand further from simply publishing games based on its existing streaming content IP.

Raji: An Ancient Epic is now available to download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. While the download is free, accessing the game will need a Netflix account and active subscription, authenticated via the Netflix app on the same device.

From Elden Ring to BGMI's ban, 2022 gave us a lot in the gaming space. We discuss it all on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Lovely background score, sound design
  • Visual influences and detail
  • Narrative threading of Indian mythology
  • A feminist fable
  • Bad
  • English voice acting impacts authenticity
  • Combat doesn't innovate on genre
  • Poor graphical fidelity
  • Lags at times on the Switch
Read detailed Nodding Heads Games Raji: An Ancient Epic review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 12+
Comments

Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Cyber Criminals Create Fake Websites for D Mart, Big Basket, Big Bazaar; Arrested for Fraud in Noida
Bitcoin Soars Over $28,500, Stablecoins Stew in Losses Despite Most Altcoins Seeing Gains

