Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Netflix Bets Big on Games, to Launch 40 New Titles in 2023 on iOS and Android

Netflix Bets Big on Games, to Launch 40 New Titles in 2023 on iOS and Android

Monument Valley 1 and 2 will also be coming to Netflix Games in 2024

Written by Ali Pardiwala, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 March 2023 19:31 IST
Netflix Bets Big on Games, to Launch 40 New Titles in 2023 on iOS and Android

Netflix is working with developers such as Ubisoft and UsTwo to scale up its games portfolio

Highlights
  • Netflix launched its games portfolio in November 2021
  • A Netflix subscription gives users access to its games portfolio
  • Netflix Games is mobile-only, for now

As one of the biggest streaming services in the world, Netflix is well known for its massive catalogue of original and licensed movie and TV series content. However, many may not be aware that Netflix is also a subscription game service for mobile games since November 2021. Interestingly, this does not require anything more than your standard Netflix subscription, with all paid subscribers gaining access to the full catalogue of mobile games, available on iOS and Android. For 2023, Netflix is betting big on its gaming service, with major expansion plans to build on its existing catalogue, and is working with developers such as Ubisoft and Super Evil Megacorp, to bring 40 new titles to the service.

New releases on Netflix Games in 2023 and beyond

The global streaming platform recently announced that it is planning to bring 40 new games to its platform in 2023. As of now, the service has launched 55 games since November 2021, and has a total of 70 games in development with external partners. Notable among these are Terra Nil, a reverse city-builder which will be launching on March 28, and Mighty Quest: Rogue Palace from Ubisoft, which will release on April 18. Assassin's Creed fans can also expect a mobile game from the franchise to come to Netflix games soon.

netflix games monument valley 2024 Netflix

Monument Valley 1 and 2 are confirmed to be coming to Netflix Games in 2024

 

Unlike some of Netflix's earlier titles such as Too Hot to Handle: Love is a Game and Narcos: Cartel Wars Unlimited which are based on existing Netflix titles, many of the upcoming games are not in any way linked to movies or TV shows on the streaming platform. Netflix hopes to establish itself a major games publisher for mobile platforms, and is not really limiting itself to using its games as extensions to its existing streaming content, as per Leanne Loombe, Vice President of External Games at Netflix.

Notably, the games service is also planning to bring existing premium titles under its subscription banner. Netflix is working with UsTwo Games to bring Monument Valley and Monument Valley 2 to its service in 2024. All of this will see Netflix go up against established players in the gaming subscription space such as Apple Arcade and Google Play Pass, but with the notable advantage on being available on both iOS and Android.

How does Netflix Games work?

Netflix Games are accessible as regular apps on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, and are installed on your smartphone or tablet independent of the Netflix app. That said, you can use the Netflix app on iOS or Android to find games, and you'll be redirected to the app marketplace to download the app. As of now, the Netflix app does not let you play any of the games within it, and is only used to help you discover titles of interest.

While the game apps themselves are free to download, you do need an active Netflix subscription to actually be able to access and play the games. If you're logged in on the Netflix app on the same device, this process is seamless, with the game working normally using your existing credentials.

Importantly, Netflix Games features premium games that are fully unlocked and can be played for free within the subscription service; there are no in-app purchases beyond the actual cost of the Netflix subscription in any of the games, similar to how Apple and Google operate their subscription-based gaming services.

For now, Netflix Games are limited to mobile platforms. However, the company has confirmed that it is working on its own cloud gaming service, which could then bring its games onto many more devices beyond smartphones and tablets. This is still some time away, and Netflix has confirmed that its immediate plans for gaming will remain focused on mobile platforms.

From Elden Ring to BGMI's ban, 2022 gave us a lot in the gaming space. We discuss it all on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Monument Valley

Monument Valley

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Puzzle
Platform Android, iOS, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 3+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Netflix, Netflix Games, Monument Valley, Ubisoft, Super Evil Megacorp, Gaming, Mobile Gaming, Android, iOS, Assassin's Creed, UsTwo Games, Terra Nil
Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala writes about entertainment, and audio and video gadgets for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for over a decade now. Ali has regularly written about televisions, home entertainment, and mobile gaming as well. He is a firm believer in 4K and HDR on televisions, and believes that true wireless earphones are the future of the personal audio industry. Ali is available on Twitter as @AliusPardius and on email at alip@ndtv.com, so do send in your ...More
Google Pixel Fold, Pixel 7a Price Tipped Ahead of Launch, Could Cost Less Than Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
SEBI Sets Stringent Norms for FPIs, Asks to Disclose Changes in Structure, Ownership in 7 Working Days

Related Stories

Netflix Bets Big on Games, to Launch 40 New Titles in 2023 on iOS and Android
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Ear 2 TWS Earbuds Renders, Specifications Leak Again
  2. Acer Nitro 5 With AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Launched in India At This Price
  3. Alleged Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Renders Look Stunning: See Here
  4. Honor 70 Lite 5G Launched at This Price
  5. Krafton Launches Road to Valor: Empires in India Across Android, iOS
  6. Infinix 260W Wired, 110W Wireless Fast Chargers Launched: Details
  7. iQoo Z7 5G Price in India Tipped, Here's How Much It May Cost
  8. iQoo Z7 5G Price in India Revealed: Here's How Much It'll Cost
  9. This Letv S1-Series Phone Comes With an iPhone 14 Pro-Like Design
  10. Poco F5 5G Could Launch In India on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei Mate X3 Tipped To Launch With Ultra Thin Glass; Display Specifications Leaked
  2. Netflix Bets Big on Games, to Launch 40 New Titles in 2023 on iOS and Android
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Alleged Renders Suggest Massive Cover Screen: Details
  4. China’s Online Gaming Regulator Grants Approval to 27 New Video Games, Including Tencent, NetEase Titles
  5. Tecno Spark 10 Pro India Launch Set for March 23, to Be Priced Under Rs. 15,000
  6. Acer Nitro 5 With AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Processors Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. WhatsApp Begins Listing Common Groups in Contact Search Results for Some Beta Testers: Report
  8. Redmi Note 10 5G, Note 11 SE Get Android 13-Based MIUI 14 OS Update: All Details
  9. FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried, US Prosecutors Near Revised Bail Agreement, New Restrictions to Be Proposed Next Week
  10. Crypto Experts Dismiss Ex-Coinbase CTO’s Prediction of BTC Hitting $1 Mn by June
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.