As one of the biggest streaming services in the world, Netflix is well known for its massive catalogue of original and licensed movie and TV series content. However, many may not be aware that Netflix is also a subscription game service for mobile games since November 2021. Interestingly, this does not require anything more than your standard Netflix subscription, with all paid subscribers gaining access to the full catalogue of mobile games, available on iOS and Android. For 2023, Netflix is betting big on its gaming service, with major expansion plans to build on its existing catalogue, and is working with developers such as Ubisoft and Super Evil Megacorp, to bring 40 new titles to the service.

New releases on Netflix Games in 2023 and beyond

The global streaming platform recently announced that it is planning to bring 40 new games to its platform in 2023. As of now, the service has launched 55 games since November 2021, and has a total of 70 games in development with external partners. Notable among these are Terra Nil, a reverse city-builder which will be launching on March 28, and Mighty Quest: Rogue Palace from Ubisoft, which will release on April 18. Assassin's Creed fans can also expect a mobile game from the franchise to come to Netflix games soon.

Monument Valley 1 and 2 are confirmed to be coming to Netflix Games in 2024

Unlike some of Netflix's earlier titles such as Too Hot to Handle: Love is a Game and Narcos: Cartel Wars Unlimited which are based on existing Netflix titles, many of the upcoming games are not in any way linked to movies or TV shows on the streaming platform. Netflix hopes to establish itself a major games publisher for mobile platforms, and is not really limiting itself to using its games as extensions to its existing streaming content, as per Leanne Loombe, Vice President of External Games at Netflix.

Notably, the games service is also planning to bring existing premium titles under its subscription banner. Netflix is working with UsTwo Games to bring Monument Valley and Monument Valley 2 to its service in 2024. All of this will see Netflix go up against established players in the gaming subscription space such as Apple Arcade and Google Play Pass, but with the notable advantage on being available on both iOS and Android.

How does Netflix Games work?

Netflix Games are accessible as regular apps on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, and are installed on your smartphone or tablet independent of the Netflix app. That said, you can use the Netflix app on iOS or Android to find games, and you'll be redirected to the app marketplace to download the app. As of now, the Netflix app does not let you play any of the games within it, and is only used to help you discover titles of interest.

While the game apps themselves are free to download, you do need an active Netflix subscription to actually be able to access and play the games. If you're logged in on the Netflix app on the same device, this process is seamless, with the game working normally using your existing credentials.

Importantly, Netflix Games features premium games that are fully unlocked and can be played for free within the subscription service; there are no in-app purchases beyond the actual cost of the Netflix subscription in any of the games, similar to how Apple and Google operate their subscription-based gaming services.

For now, Netflix Games are limited to mobile platforms. However, the company has confirmed that it is working on its own cloud gaming service, which could then bring its games onto many more devices beyond smartphones and tablets. This is still some time away, and Netflix has confirmed that its immediate plans for gaming will remain focused on mobile platforms.

