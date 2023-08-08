Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Red Dead Redemption Is Coming to PS4 and Nintendo Switch on August 17, No PC Release in Sight

Red Dead Redemption Is Coming to PS4 and Nintendo Switch on August 17, No PC Release in Sight

The version isn’t a remake or remaster, but rather a port of the original 2010 game with no improvements.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 8 August 2023 11:41 IST
Red Dead Redemption Is Coming to PS4 and Nintendo Switch on August 17, No PC Release in Sight

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

Red Dead Redemption on PS4 and Nintendo Switch won't include multiplayer

Highlights
  • The Red Dead Redemption port does not mention 60fps support
  • The port is priced at $49.99 (about Rs. 4,140) across both PS4 and Switch
  • The Undead Nightmare zombie add-on is also included in the package

Red Dead Redemption is finally headed to PS4 and Nintendo Switch, on August 17. No, this isn't a remake or that long-rumoured remastered version, but rather a port of the original 2010 game, and includes the Undead Nightmare zombie add-on. Rockstar Games' Western epic was originally launched on the PS3 and Xbox 360, after which it was made compatible to run on newer Xbox consoles via backwards compatibility. Double Eleven Studios — known for working on the Lego Harry Potter games and Minecraft Dungeons — is responsible for this new port, which they're calling a ‘conversion.' The studio was founded by ex-Rockstar developers.

In addition to skipping a PC release entirely, the upcoming Red Dead Redemption port is listed for $49.99 (about Rs. 4,140) across both PS4 and Nintendo Switch. There are no visual or quality-of-life upgrades, no multiplayer, nor any mention of 60fps support, which is ironic given the game runs at that framerate on emulators. Understandably, fans are upset, with some theorising that any of the desired new features would be included in a potential remake or a remaster that Rockstar Games might bring later down the line. The high price for a 13-year-old game isn't helping either and it does not look good next to the price tag on the Xbox store, which only costs $29.99/ Rs. 1,499. The port certainly feels like a cash grab and seeing how poorly Rockstar's previous remaster Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition fared, fans are rightfully concerned.

More recently, renowned dataminer Lance McDonald made a 60fps patch for Bloodborne to run on the PS5, with no upscaling on the footage. With Rockstar Games announcing the Red Dead Redemption port, he stepped in tweeting out: “If a handful of hobbyists can get Red Dead Redemption 2 and Bloodborne running at 60fps on PS5 with no official docs or access, Sony could easily toss a couple of staff in an office and fart the job out the door.” He claims that this is a Sony-related issue, considering Microsoft had no problems patching Dark Souls 3 to run at 60fps on the Xbox Series X. Video game modder ‘illusion' was also able to run RDR2 at 60fps on a hacked PS5 with firmware 3.00-4.51 — something Rockstar should've done a long time ago considering 60fps is the standard for the current-gen consoles.

Red Dead Redemption 2 serves as a prequel to RDR 1, which follows former outlaw John Marston as he journeys across the sprawling American West to locate to last remaining members of the notorious Van der Linde gang. It also introduced the Honor system, wherein NPCs would react kindly if John had performed positive deeds, and harshly if his morality was flawed. In addition to the standard single-player experience, the Red Dead Redemption port will include new supported languages namely Simplified and Traditional Chinese, Korean, Polish, Brazilian Portuguese, Russian, and Latin American Spanish. Of course, it will be playable on the PS5 as well. This version has a new title: ‘Rockstar Games Presents: Red Dead Redemption,' which caused many to believe that a remaster was imminent.

Red Dead Redemption arrives on the PS4 and Nintendo Switch on August 17.

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare

Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 3 (PS3), Xbox 360
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Red Dead
PEGI Rating 18+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: red dead redemption, rdr, red dead redemption 1, red dead redemption port, red dead redemption ps4, red dead redemption switch, playsattion 4, playstation 5, ps4, ps5, nintendo switch, rockstar games, double eleven studios, xbox, red dead redemption ps4 price, red dead redemption ps4 release date
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com. More
Bitcoin Price Fails to Reach $30,000, Popular Altcoins Such as DOGE, ADA Saw Losses
Norway Regulator to Fine Facebook Parent Meta $98,500 per Day Over Privacy Breaches From August 14

Related Stories

Red Dead Redemption Is Coming to PS4 and Nintendo Switch on August 17, No PC Release in Sight
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. ISRO Releases First Images of Moon Captured by Chandrayaan-3: See Here
  2. iPhone 15 Could Face Challenges Despite New Hardware Upgrades: Report
  3. OnePlus Open Could Launch in India At This Price
  4. iPhone 15 Pro Models Tipped to Come With Higher Storage Options: Details
  5. iPhone 16 Pro Models Might Include New Stacked Rear Sensors: Details
  6. Netflix Subscription Plans Detailed: Price, Features, Devices, More
  7. Vivo V29e Renders Leaked; Tipped to Debut Later This Month
  8. OnePlus Ace 2 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 to Launch on This Date
  9. Samsung Galaxy F34 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Debuts in India at This Price
  10. Realme 11x 5G May Launch in India Soon: Colours, Storage Options Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Said to Meet US FTC Next Week Ahead of Potential Antitrust Lawsuit: Details
  2. Oppo A58 4G With 33W SuperVOOC Charging Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Norway Regulator to Fine Facebook Parent Meta $98,500 per Day Over Privacy Breaches From August 14
  4. Red Dead Redemption Is Coming to PS4 and Nintendo Switch on August 17, No PC Release in Sight
  5. Bitcoin Price Fails to Reach $30,000, Popular Altcoins Such as DOGE, ADA Saw Losses
  6. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Storage, Colour Options Tipped Again: All Details
  7. Crypto Ponzi Scam Worth Rs. 1,000 Crore Unearthed by Odisha EOW, India Head of STA Crypto Token Arrested
  8. iPhone 15 Pro Models Said to Offer 256GB Base Storage, Might Get Up to 2TB Storage
  9. Chinese Regulator CAC Draws Up Rules to Govern Facial Recognition Technology Amid Concerns of Overuse
  10. CMF by Nothing Tipped to Have Received BIS Approval for Smartwatch, Earphones in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.