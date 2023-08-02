Technology News

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Is Headed to Old-Gen PS4 and Xbox One Consoles

The old-gen port is still in early development and EA has not yet announced an official release window.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 2 August 2023 12:47 IST
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Is Headed to Old-Gen PS4 and Xbox One Consoles

Photo Credit: Respawn Entertainment

Cameron Monaghan as Cal Kestis in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Highlights
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor launched in April, on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X
  • EA credits Jedi: Survivor and the FIFA ecosystem for record-breaking Q1
  • Respawn will also continue improving performance on the current version

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is headed to old-gen platforms. During the Q1 2024 earnings call, EA confirmed that developer Respawn Entertainment is in the early stages of developing dedicated versions for the PS4 and Xbox One. The Cal Kestis-led (Cameron Monaghan) galaxy-spawning adventure originally launched in April, but entirely skipped previous generations — akin to other major publishers, who've been leaning toward the newer consoles for ease in optimisation and being able to render the visuals to the highest quality they desire. Currently, there's no release window, though when it eventually drops on older systems, will be an interesting testing bench to see how much visual fidelity the game sacrificed to run at minimum 30fps on a hard drive.

“Our team at Respawn proudly launched this title [Star Wars Jedi: Survivor] to critical acclaim and commercial success. Millions of players have already engaged with the game, making this one of the biggest events in the Star Wars galaxy this year,” CEO Andrew Wilson said during the call. “Thanks to the strength of this legendary franchise and community demand, our development team has committed to bringing this Jedi experience to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.” The company credited the game and the FIFA 23 ecosystem — soon to be EA Sports FC — as the major proponents of its record-breaking first quarter. Its net bookings for the quarter were $1.58 billion (about Rs. 13,021 crore), up by 21 percent YoY.

That said, the existing version on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X isn't being abandoned, with Respawn continuing to work on ‘additional improvements' for better performance. While Star Wars Jedi: Survivor opened to rave reviews — crediting its story and intricate level design — the game delivered poorly on the performance front, especially on PC, causing choppy and inconsistent framerates even during interior segments with barely any movement. The console versions weren't devoid of those issues either, but it was nowhere close to its state on PC, leading to the game being bombarded with negative reviews on Steam, at launch. The studio has since been releasing patches in a timely manner to gradually bring it to a smoother experience. At the time, Respawn kind of blamed running Windows 10 on newer CPUs as the cause for performance issues, which to my knowledge has never posed downsides on any other game.

Earlier this month, a pair of job listings reportedly appeared on EA's careers portal for Star Wars Jedi, indicating that a sequel might already be in development. One of them was for the role of a Senior VFX Artist, specifically for Star Wars Jedi, while the other was a listing for a Senior Combat Designer for the ‘Star Wars Team.' Experience working on Unreal Engine 4 — maybe even UE5 — was a big plus for anyone applying for the role. This aligns with game director Stig Asmussen's comments from March, where he admitted that he wanted Jedi Knight Cals' journey to branch out as a trilogy. He further claimed that discussions for potential sequels were happening internally before even 2019's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order came out and that the third game would most likely be built using Unreal Engine 5.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is out on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X. Currently, there is no release window for the old-gen version.

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Looks stunning
  • Intricately designed levels
  • Too many secrets to discover
  • Slice of life elements
  • Fast travel system
  • Strong combat
  • Customisable lightsabers
  • Bad
  • Terrible optimisation
  • Freeze frames
Read detailed Electronic Arts Star Wars Jedi: Survivor review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Comments

Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com. More
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Is Headed to Old-Gen PS4 and Xbox One Consoles
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
