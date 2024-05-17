Technology News
Red Dead Redemption 2 was previously available on PS Plus Game Catalog, before it left the service in September 2022.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 17 May 2024 16:17 IST
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

Red Dead Redemption 2 tells the story of Dutch Van Der Linde gang through the eyes of Arthur Morgan

Highlights
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 released on PS4 and Xbox One in 2018
  • New PS Plus Game Catalog titles will be available on May 21
  • Sony also announced this month's titles for PS Plus Classics catalogue
Sony has revealed the lineup of games joining the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog in May. This month's PS Plus offerings are led by Red Dead Redemption 2, the acclaimed action-adventure Western from Rockstar Games. Other games coming to game catalog include co-op shooter Crime Boss: Rockay City, multiplayer first-person shooter Deceive Inc., survival sim Stranded: Alien Dawn and more. The games will be available to PS Plus Extra and Deluxe/Premium tier members as part of Game Catalog starting May 21.

Revealed on the PlayStation Blog on Wednesday, the latest Game Catalog additions follow the monthly free PS Plus games for May, announced earlier in the month. The four free titles, available to all PS Plus subscribers, include EA Sports FC 24, Ghostrunner 2, Tunic and Destiny 2: Lightfall.

Red Dead Redemption 2 makes a return to Game Catalog as a PS Plus re-release. Previously available on the service, the open-world title from Rockstar Games left PS Plus Game Catalog in September 2022. A prequel story to 2010's Red Dead Redemption, the epic Western follows the journey of the infamous Dutch Van Der Linde gang through the eyes of outlaw Arthur Morgan.

Set in the years following 1899, the game explores the decline of the Wild West as US authorities crack down on outlaws. As part of the gang on the run, players can explore dense towns and cities, sprawling wilderness, snowy mountains and thick forests as they take on missions, bank heists, train robberies and more. Read Dead Redemption 2 also features an endless list of side activities, from doing favours for strangers to hunting and fishing. The game will be available on PS4 and can be played on PS5 with backward compatibility.

7733e0fe1dd750cf54878734fed1567b 1 rdr2

Red Dead Redemption 2 serves as a prequel to 2010's Red Dead Redemption
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

Crime Boss: Rockay City is a co-op first-person shooter starring popular Hollywood actors like Michael Madsen, Chuck Norris, Danny Trejo, Danny Glover, Michael Rooker, Kim Basinger, Vanilla Ice and more. The actors lend their likenesses and voices to their characters in the game. Rockay City lets players form a criminal gang and go on missions and heists. Released in 2023, Rockay City can be played with other players as part of your gang in online co-op, or with AI-controller team members. Set in Florida, the game attempts to evoke crime films from the 1990s. It will be available to play only on the PS5.

Another first-person shooter coming to PS Plus Game Catalog is Deceive Inc. Developed by Sweet Bandits Studios, the multiplayer title sees two teams of spies compete to retrieve a package. Players can hide their identities using a holographic projector that lets them turn into other characters and objects. True to its title, deception is key here as players employ social stealth mechanics and advanced gadgetry to get to the package before the other team does. Deceive Inc. will be available on the PS5.

Crime Boss Launch 02 1 scaled 1 crime boss

Crime Boss: Rockay City stars a host of popular Hollywood actors
Photo Credit: 505 Games

PS Plus Game Catalog also adds Stranded: Alien Dawn, a survival sim title from Haemimont Games that tasks players with leading a group of marooned survivors on an alien planet. As the leader, players can assign roles to each group member, manage resources and take crucial decisions that could end up deciding the group's fate. Resource gathering and building a robust settlement become crucial as the group faces alien threats on the hostile planet. The game will be available on both PS4 and PS5.

Here's the full list of games arriving on PS Plus Game Catalog this month for PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe/ Premium members, starting May 21.

Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4)

Deceive Inc. (PS5)

The Sims 4 City Living expansion pack (PS4)

Crime Boss: Rockay City (PS5)

The Settlers: New Allies (PS4)

Stranded: Alien Dawn (PS4, PS5)

Cat Quest (PS4)

Cat Quest II (PS4)

The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame (PS4)

Watch Dogs (PS4)

Sony also announced the list of games coming to its PS Plus Classics catalogue this month, available only to PS Plus Deluxe/ Premium members. These include 2Xtreme, G-Police and Worms Pinball.

It's also worth noting that some existing PS Plus Game Catalog titles, Including Horizon Zero Dawn, will depart the service on May 21. Game Catalog titles cannot be added to the game library and are only accessible till the time they are available on the service.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don't bring up his video game backlog.
