  Resident Evil Requiem, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard and Resident Evil Village Are Coming to Switch 2 Next Year

Resident Evil Requiem, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard and Resident Evil Village Are Coming to Switch 2 Next Year

All three Resident Evil games will launch on Nintendo Switch 2 on January 27, 2026.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 15 September 2025 15:40 IST
Resident Evil Requiem, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard and Resident Evil Village Are Coming to Switch 2 Next Year

Photo Credit: Capcom

Resident Evil Requiem features FBI analyst Grace Ashcroft as protagonist

Highlights
  • Resident Evil Requiem was announced at Summer Game Fest in June
  • Cloud versions of Resident Evil 7 and Village are available on Switch 1
  • Capcom is reportedly working on bringing RE 2,3,4 remakes to Switch 2
Resident Evil Requiem, the ninth main instalment in the popular survival horror franchise, is coming to Nintendo Switch 2. The game will be available on Nintendo's new platform when it launches on January 27, 2026, Capcom announced during the Nintendo Direct broadcast on Friday. On the same day, the publisher will also bring Resident Evil 7: Biohazard and Resident Evil Village, the seventh and eighth entries in the series, to Switch 2.

Resident Evil Requiem Coming to Switch 2

Capcom confirmed the three Resident Evil games during the Nintendo Direct presentation on Friday, where a host of first and third-party titles were announced for the Switch 2. Resident Evil 7: Biohazard and Resident Evil Village will be available in Gold Editions on the hybrid console.

Resident Evil Requiem, which was revealed at Summer Game Fest in June, also received a second trailer at Nintendo Direct. The new trailer shows the game's protagonist, FBI analyst Grace Ashcroft, exploring a mansion in first-person. Resident Evil Requiem will be playable from both first and third-person perspectives.

It's worth noting that cloud-based versions of Resident Evil 7 and Resident Evil Village were released on the Nintendo Switch in 2018 and 2022, respectively. Now, the native versions of the games will arrive on the much more powerful Switch 2 next year. 

A leak (via VGC) last week had claimed that Capcom was working on Switch 2 ports of all six Resident Evil games developed on the in-house RE Engine. These would include the remakes of Resident Evil 2, 3, and 4, in addition to Biohazard, Village, and Requiem — which have been confirmed. It's likely that Capcom will announce its recent slate of RE remakes for the Switch 2 at some point, as well.

Resident Evil Requiem will take players back to an abandoned Raccoon City in ruins, where they'll investigate a series of mysterious deaths resulting from an unidentifiable disease, playing as the young FBI analyst Grace Ashcroft. The survival horror game will feature the series' trademark combat, investigations, puzzles, and resource management. The game will launch on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Nintendo Switch 2 on January 27, 2026.

Further reading: Resident Evil Requiem, Resident Evil 7 Biohazard, Resident Evil Village, Nintendo Switch 2, Switch 2, Capcom, Resident Evil
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
iQOO 15 Live Image Hints at Design; Confirmed to Feature 2K Samsung AMOLED Display

Resident Evil Requiem, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard and Resident Evil Village Are Coming to Switch 2 Next Year
