Mario Tennis Fever, Super Mario Galaxy 1+2, Donkey Kong Bananza DLC: Major Announcements at Nintendo Direct

Mario Tennis Fever will launch on Nintendo Switch 2 on February 12, 2026.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 12 September 2025 22:44 IST
Mario Tennis Fever, Super Mario Galaxy 1+2, Donkey Kong Bananza DLC: Major Announcements at Nintendo Direct

Photo Credit: Nintendo

Mario Tennis Fever was announced as part of Super Mario Bros.' 40th anniversary celebrations

Highlights
  • Nintendo announced Super Mario Galaxy 1+2 for Switch 1 and 2
  • Donkey Kong Bananza received a new DLC, available now
  • Metroid Prime 4: Beyond will launch on December 4
The Nintendo Direct showcase came packed with announcements and reveals on Friday. During the hour-long livestream, Nintendo marked Super Mario Bros.' 40th anniversary with three Super Mario Games for the Switch 2. The broadcast also featured a host of third-party announcements, including Hades 2, Resident Evil Requeim, Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade, and more.

Several games that are already available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox got a Switch 2 launch date. Major new announcements include a Pokemon spinoff game, a Mario Tennis title, a new Fire Emblem game, and a Yoshi title. Capcom revealed that it would launch three Resident Evil games on Nintendo Switch 2 next year.

Nintendo also confirmed the official title of the second Super Mario Bros. film, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, set to release in 2026. As part of its 40th anniversary celebrations for the first Super Mario Bros. game, the company announced it would rerelease Super Mario Galaxy and Super Mario Galaxy 2 on the Switch and Switch 2. The two-game bundle will be released on October 2, 2025.

Mario Tennis Fever was revealed during the showcase, as well. The arcade tennis title will launch on Switch 2 on February 12, 2026. Nintendo also confirmed the release date for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond. The game is coming to Switch and Switch 2 later this year on December 4. Here are some of the major announcements from the Nintendo Direct presentation on Friday:

Major Nintendo Direct Announcements

  • Mario Tennis Fever announced (Nintendo Switch 2 – February 12, 2026)
  • Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 announced (Nintendo Switch, Switch 2 – October 2, 2025)
  • Super Mario Bros Wonder Nintendo Switch 2 Edition announced (Switch 2 – Spring 2026)
  • Yoshi and the Mysterious Book announced (Switch 2 – Spring 2026)
  • Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade port (Switch 2 – January 22)
  • Metroid Prime 4: Beyond release date announced (Nintendo Switch, Switch 2 – December 4, 2025)
  • Donkey Kong Bananza's DK Island & Emerald Rush DLC released (Switch 2 – September 12)
  • Resident Evil Requiem, RE: Biohazard, Resident Evil Village ports (Switch 2 – February 27, 2026)
  • Pokémon Pokopia announced (Switch 2 – 2026)
  • Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave announced (Switch 2 – 2026)
  • Hades 2 release date announced (Nintendo Switch, Switch 2 – September 25, 2025)
  • Dynasty Warriors: Origins port (Switch 2 – January 22, 2026)
  • Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment release date announced (Switch 2 – November 6, 2025)
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Mario Tennis Fever, Super Mario Galaxy 1+2, Donkey Kong Bananza DLC: Major Announcements at Nintendo Direct
