The Nintendo Direct showcase came packed with announcements and reveals on Friday. During the hour-long livestream, Nintendo marked Super Mario Bros.' 40th anniversary with three Super Mario Games for the Switch 2. The broadcast also featured a host of third-party announcements, including Hades 2, Resident Evil Requeim, Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade, and more.

Several games that are already available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox got a Switch 2 launch date. Major new announcements include a Pokemon spinoff game, a Mario Tennis title, a new Fire Emblem game, and a Yoshi title. Capcom revealed that it would launch three Resident Evil games on Nintendo Switch 2 next year.

Nintendo also confirmed the official title of the second Super Mario Bros. film, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, set to release in 2026. As part of its 40th anniversary celebrations for the first Super Mario Bros. game, the company announced it would rerelease Super Mario Galaxy and Super Mario Galaxy 2 on the Switch and Switch 2. The two-game bundle will be released on October 2, 2025.

Mario Tennis Fever was revealed during the showcase, as well. The arcade tennis title will launch on Switch 2 on February 12, 2026. Nintendo also confirmed the release date for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond. The game is coming to Switch and Switch 2 later this year on December 4. Here are some of the major announcements from the Nintendo Direct presentation on Friday:

Major Nintendo Direct Announcements