The iQOO 15 is expected to launch in China next month, nearly a year after the company introduced the iQOO 13. Recent leaks have given us some clues about several key features of the upcoming handset. It is tipped to be backed by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and a battery with a capacity of 7,000mAh or more. Ahead of the official launch, a senior company official has confirmed some display details of the handset. A leaked live image of the purported smartphone has surfaced online as well.

iQOO 15 Display Details, Live Image Surfaces Online

iQOO Product Manager Galant V confirmed in a Weibo post that the upcoming iQOO 15 will sport a 2K Samsung Everest AMOLED display panel, also called the NB Plus panel. The screen is claimed to offer better clarity with higher brightness, colour accuracy, contrast, light transmission, and reduced reflections. It is said to support up to 6,000 nits, backed by advanced emission materials. The screen will also feature an anti-reflection coating, similar to Apple's latest iPhone 17 Pro Max.

The employee added that, powered by a Snapdragon chipset (likely to be Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5), the iQOO Neo 15 is set to introduce the market's largest yet 8K vapour chamber cooling system. This is expected to offer an enhanced thermal management system over the existing models.

An alleged image of the iQOO 15 has surfaced online (shared by Anvin (X: @ZionsAnvin)), showcasing its back panel. The handset appears with a red-to-white gradient finish and smooth curved edges, indicating a possible shift in iQOO's design approach for its next flagship.

Although the leak doesn't disclose many details, it suggests a flat screen and a sizable camera module on the rear, encircled by what seems to be either an LED ring or a subtle white accent ring.

The iQOO 15 is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. The smartphone may pack a 7,000mAh+ battery with 100W wireless charging support. It may also offer support for up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB onboard storage. The handset may get a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel 1/1.5-inch main sensor and a 50-megapixel periscope lens. It could come with a 6.8-inch display, an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, and dual speakers.