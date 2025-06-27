Capcom shared snippets of Resident Evil Requiem gameplay at its Capcom Spotlight livestream on Thursday, shedding light on the survival horror title's first and third-person perspectives. The developer talked about the game's concept, characters, and setting during the livestream. Resident Evil Requiem was revealed at Summer Game Fest earlier this month and is set to launch in 2026.

Resident Evil 9 New Gameplay Revealed

In a five-minute ‘Creator's Message' overview during the Capcom Spotlight livestream, Resident Evil 9 director Koshi Nakanishi explained that the core concept for the game was “addictive fear”. The livestream showed off first-person gameplay, with the game's protagonist Grace Ashcroft, a lighter in hand, walking through dark corridors. We also see her exploring a manor in first-person with a handgun equipped.

Nakanishi also explained the decision to go with a new protagonist and said the team had thought of bringing back Resident Evil icon Leon S. Kennedy, last seen in Resident Evil 6.

“We always thought about making Leon the protagonist, but making a horror game based around him is difficult,” Nakanishi said. “He wouldn't jump at something like a bucket falling. No one wants to see Leon scared by every little thing. So he's actually quite a bad match for horror.”

Resident Evil: Requiem will also allow players to switch between first and third-person perspectives. Producer Masato Kumazawa said the first-person camera brings “tense, realistic” gameplay, while the third-person perspective favours a more action-oriented approach.

“Our analysis of recent gameplay trends in the series revealed that many players tend to engage with either first-person or third-person titles exclusively,” Kumazawa said in an interview published on the PlayStation Blog after the livestream. “With that in mind, we've included both perspectives in RE9, driven by the desire for all Resident Evil fans to enjoy the latest installment.”

Resident Evil 9 will feature FBI analyst Grace Ashcroft as the protagonist, who returns to Racoon City to investigate a series of mysterious deaths. The horror title is set for launch across PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X on February 27, 2026. It is currently available to wishlist on PlayStation Store and Steam.