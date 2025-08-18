Technology News
English Edition
  Gamescom Opening Night Live What to Expect: Black Ops 7, Ghost of Yotei, Silent Hill f and More

Gamescom Opening Night Live What to Expect: Black Ops 7, Ghost of Yotei, Silent Hill f and More

Gamescom Opening Night Live will be livestreamed on August 19 at 8 pm CEST (11.30 pm IST).

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 18 August 2025 15:51 IST
Gamescom Opening Night Live What to Expect: Black Ops 7, Ghost of Yotei, Silent Hill f and More

Photo Credit: Sony/ Sucker Punch

Ghost of Yotei will release on PS5 on October 2

Highlights
  • Gamescom Opening Night Live will be hosted by Geoff Keighley
  • Ghost of Yotei will be featured at the opening showcase
  • Gamescom will take place from August 20 to August 24
Gamescom Opening Night Live will kick off this year's edition of one of the world's biggest gaming trade shows in Cologne, Germany, on August 19. While the event will take place from August 20 to August 24, Opening Night Live will be livestreamed on Tuesday, featuring new announcements and trailers for upcoming games. Gamescom Opening Night Live will be hosted by Geoff Keighley, who has already confirmed that the livestream will feature announcements on Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, Resident Evil Requiem, Ghost of Yotei, Silent Hill f and more.

The Gamescom opening show will be livestreamed on Tuesday, August 19 at 8 pm CEST (11.30 pm IST). The broadcast will feature new game announcements, trailers and gameplay reveals, a first look at other Gamescom events and more. Here's what to expect at Gamescom Opening Night Live:

What to Expect at Gamescom Opening Night Live

Keighley shared a trailer on Sunday confirming some of the games that will be present at Opening Night Live. Major upcoming titles like Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, Resident Evil Requiem, Ghost of Yotei, Silent Hill f, The Outer Worlds 2, Ninja Gaiden 4, and World of Warcraft: Midnight will get updates at the show.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, which was teased at Xbox Games Showcase in June, will have its worldwide reveal at Gamescom Opening Night Live on Tuesday. Activision will likely announce the game's release date and share a first look at Black Ops 7 gameplay during the show. A leak last week claimed that the next Call of Duty will launch on November 14, two weeks after the release of EA's rival military shooter, Battlefield 6.

Aside from updates on the biggest releases of the upcoming Holiday season, the Gamescom opening show will also feature news on Fallout season 2 and a musical performance from Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 composers.

Further, Black Myth: Wukong developer Game Science has confirmed it will be joining Gamescom Opening Night Live. While the Chinese studio has not shared any details, it could announce a DLC for the popular action-RPG.

Lords of the Fallen developer CI Games, too, have confirmed that the game's sequel, Lords of the Fallen 2, will be revealed at Gamescom Opening Night Live.

Expect updates on games like Borderlands 4 and Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater that have been confirmed to release this year. The show could also bring some surprise reveals, although bigger announcements will likely come towards the end of the year at The Game Awards 2025.

Further reading: Gamescom 2025, Gamescom Opening Night Live, Gamescom, Call of Duty Black Ops 7, Ghost of Yotei, Silent Hill f, Resident Evil Requiem
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Samsung Galaxy A17 5G Price in India Leaked, Could Launch Soon

Comment
