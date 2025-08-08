Technology News
English Edition

ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X Will Reportedly Launch in October

Players will get a hands-on experience with the Xbox-branded ROG Ally handhelds at Gamescom this month.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 8 August 2025 13:00 IST
ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X Will Reportedly Launch in October

Photo Credit: Microsoft

The Xbox-branded ROG Ally handhelds were unveiled at Xbox Games Showcase in June

Highlights
  • The ROG Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X will reportedly launch on October 16
  • The two handhelds are expected to be available to pre-order this month
  • The Xbox-branded ROG Ally handhelds will run on Windows
Advertisement

The Xbox-branded ROG Ally handhelds, unveiled at Xbox Games Showcase in June, will be available this holiday season. Microsoft and Asus have not shared a release date for the Windows handheld, but a new leak points to the device's exact launch date. The ROG Xbox Ally and its higher-end twin, the Xbox Ally X, will reportedly hit the European market in October. Microsoft is said to be preparing to reveal the release date at Gamescom later this month.

ROG Xbox Ally, Xbox Ally X Release Date Leaked

The information comes from Billbil-kun, a reliable leaker known for accurate games industry scoops. In a Dealabs report published Thursday, the tipster claimed that the Xbox-branded ROG Ally and Ally X handhelds will be released October 16, 2025. This launch date, however, is set for the European market, they said.

Microsoft will reportedly confirm the release date at Gamescom 2025, which kicks off August 20. The company has already confirmed its presence at the event, where the Xbox booth will feature over 20 first and third-party games for fans to play.

The Xbox parent has also confirmed that players will be able to get a hands-on experience with the ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X at Gamescom, with Hollow Knight: Silksong, Roblox, Sea of Thieves, and Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 available to play. Xbox's Gamescom broadcast will go live on August 20 at 6 am PT (6:30  pm IST).

xbox ally xbox ally

The lower-end ROG Xbox Ally handheld comes in white
Photo Credit: Microsoft

ROG Xbox Ally, Xbox Ally X Expected Price

Last month, the tipster had leaked the pre-order dates and European pricing details for the Xbox-branded Asus handhelds. The ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X will be available to pre-order in Europe on August 20, right after Xbox's Gamescom broadcast. The two handhelds will reportedly be priced at EUR 599 (roughly Rs. 60,400) and EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 90,700), respectively.

Microsoft has confirmed that the Xbox-branded ROG Ally handhelds will be available in Australia, France, Japan, Singapore, the UK, the US, and 21 other markets at launch. The gaming handhelds will be made available in other markets where ROG Ally series products are sold at a later date, which suggests the ROG Xbox Ally and the ROG Xbox Ally X will eventually launch in India, as well.

The two upcoming handhelds have been manufactured in collaboration with Asus, which has found success with its ROG Ally line of Windows-based handheld PCs. The ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X will be the first Xbox-branded handheld, but will run on a custom Windows interface with a full-screen Xbox experience that aims to allay some of the frustrations associated with a gaming handheld running on Windows.

The ROG Xbox Ally won't run Xbox console games, but will support third-party PC games storefronts like Steam, Epic Games Store, the EA App, among others. The base mode Xbox Ally is powered by the AMD Ryzen Z2 chipset paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, while the higher-end model runs on the Ryzen Z2 Extreme processor with 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: ROG Xbox Ally, ROG Xbox Ally X, ROG Xbox, Xbox, Microsoft, Ally, Gaming Handhelds, Windows, Gamescom, Gamescom 2025
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
OpenAI Says GPT-5 Its Best Model for Health-Related Queries, Outperforms Other Models in HealthBench

Related Stories

ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X Will Reportedly Launch in October
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. GitHub May Have Accidentally Leaked OpenAI's Upcoming GPT-5 Models
  2. Infinix GT 30 5G+ With GT Shoulder Triggers Launched in India: See Price
  3. iQOO Z10 Turbo+ 5G With Dimensity 9400+ SoC Launched: Check Price
  4. Lenovo Idea Tab Now Up for Sale in India With This Price Tag
  5. Samsung Launches HW-Q990F and HW-QS700F Soundbars in India: Check Prices
  6. Lenovo Refreshes LOQ Laptops in India With Up to Nvidia RTX 5060 GPU
  7. YouTube's New Tool Will Determine User Age, Add Restrictions Proactively
  8. OTT Releases This Week: Wednesday Season 2, Mayasabha, and More
  9. Amazon Freedom Sale Highlights: Best Deals on Last Day of Sale
  10. Google Pixel Watch 4 Leaked Images Reveal Design From Various Angles
#Latest Stories
  1. YouTube’s AI Age Estimation Model to Begin Rolling Out Next Week, Will Add Restrictions to Minor Accounts
  2. Apple MacBook Pro With M6 Chip, Samsung OLED Displays to Debut in Late 2026: Report
  3. Realme P4 Series Teased to Launch in India Soon; Could Debut With Realme P4 Pro 5G
  4. ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X Will Reportedly Launch in October
  5. Samsung Unveils AI-Driven Voice Phishing Scam Detection on One UI 8 Smartphones
  6. OpenAI Says GPT-5 Its Best Model for Health-Related Queries, Outperforms Other Models in HealthBench
  7. Redmi 15 5G Price, Colour Options Listed on Website Ahead of Launch in Malaysia and Singapore
  8. Infinix GT 30 5G+ Launched in India With 64-Megapixel Rear Camera, GT Shoulder Triggers: Price, Specifications
  9. Infinix Hot 60i 5G India Launch Confirmed; Will Debut With Dimensity 6400 SoC, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera
  10. Sony CFO Calls Xperia Brand 'Very Important' Part of Business Amidst Ongoing Challenges
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »