The Xbox-branded ROG Ally handhelds, unveiled at Xbox Games Showcase in June, will be available this holiday season. Microsoft and Asus have not shared a release date for the Windows handheld, but a new leak points to the device's exact launch date. The ROG Xbox Ally and its higher-end twin, the Xbox Ally X, will reportedly hit the European market in October. Microsoft is said to be preparing to reveal the release date at Gamescom later this month.

ROG Xbox Ally, Xbox Ally X Release Date Leaked

The information comes from Billbil-kun, a reliable leaker known for accurate games industry scoops. In a Dealabs report published Thursday, the tipster claimed that the Xbox-branded ROG Ally and Ally X handhelds will be released October 16, 2025. This launch date, however, is set for the European market, they said.

Microsoft will reportedly confirm the release date at Gamescom 2025, which kicks off August 20. The company has already confirmed its presence at the event, where the Xbox booth will feature over 20 first and third-party games for fans to play.

The Xbox parent has also confirmed that players will be able to get a hands-on experience with the ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X at Gamescom, with Hollow Knight: Silksong, Roblox, Sea of Thieves, and Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 available to play. Xbox's Gamescom broadcast will go live on August 20 at 6 am PT (6:30 pm IST).

The lower-end ROG Xbox Ally handheld comes in white

Photo Credit: Microsoft

ROG Xbox Ally, Xbox Ally X Expected Price

Last month, the tipster had leaked the pre-order dates and European pricing details for the Xbox-branded Asus handhelds. The ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X will be available to pre-order in Europe on August 20, right after Xbox's Gamescom broadcast. The two handhelds will reportedly be priced at EUR 599 (roughly Rs. 60,400) and EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 90,700), respectively.

Microsoft has confirmed that the Xbox-branded ROG Ally handhelds will be available in Australia, France, Japan, Singapore, the UK, the US, and 21 other markets at launch. The gaming handhelds will be made available in other markets where ROG Ally series products are sold at a later date, which suggests the ROG Xbox Ally and the ROG Xbox Ally X will eventually launch in India, as well.

The two upcoming handhelds have been manufactured in collaboration with Asus, which has found success with its ROG Ally line of Windows-based handheld PCs. The ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X will be the first Xbox-branded handheld, but will run on a custom Windows interface with a full-screen Xbox experience that aims to allay some of the frustrations associated with a gaming handheld running on Windows.

The ROG Xbox Ally won't run Xbox console games, but will support third-party PC games storefronts like Steam, Epic Games Store, the EA App, among others. The base mode Xbox Ally is powered by the AMD Ryzen Z2 chipset paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, while the higher-end model runs on the Ryzen Z2 Extreme processor with 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.