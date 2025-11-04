The Xbox full screen experience, Microsoft's new console-like interface for Windows-based handhelds, is now officially rolling out on MSI Claw models. The full screen experience, or FSE, launched with the ROG Xbox Ally handhelds in October and is now coming to MSI Claw devices as part of Windows 11 Insider Preview Build.

In a Windows Insider Blog post last week, Microsoft confirmed it was expanding the availability of Xbox FSE to additional Windows 11 handheld devices currently in the market. The interface is now available on MSI Claw handhelds to Windows Insiders, in addition to the ROG Xbox Ally and the ROG Xbox Ally X, which launched with FSE interface on October 16.

Microsoft said that more OEMs will officially enable FSE on their handhelds in the coming months. Lenovo, for instance, said in September that the Xbox interface would be available on its Legion Go 2 handheld in spring 2026, when it's ready.

How to Enable FSE on Windows Handhelds

To enable FSE on a compatible Windows-based handheld, head to Settings > Gaming > Full screen experience, then select Xbox as your home app. The handheld can then be configured to enter FSE on startup. It can also be accessed from Task View and Game Bar.

The Xbox full screen experience leaked on other Windows handhelds in September as part of the Windows 11 update available as a Release Preview version. Several handheld owners reported being able to toggle on the Xbox interface on their Windows device before it even launched on the ROG Xbox Ally handhelds.

Officially, however, FSE is available on ROG Xbox Ally, ROG Xbox Ally X and now MSI Claw handhelds in preview. The interface will be rolled out later on Asus' ROG Ally and Ally X devices that launched in 2023 and 2024, respectively. Microsoft and Asus have previously confirmed that the Xbox FSE will come to other Windows handhelds in 2026. Lenovo has confirmed the spring 2026 timeline for the Legion Go 2.

With Xbox full screen experience enabled, Windows handhelds boot directly into the new Xbox interface, giving users a console-like experience as seen with SteamOS on Steam Deck. FSE minimises background tasks and holds off non-essential tasks on Windows to free up memory and optimise gaming performance.