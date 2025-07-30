Preorders for the upcoming Asus ROG Xbox Ally X and ROG Xbox Ally will begin next month, according to a report. The prices of these handheld gaming consoles in Europe have also been tipped by a publication, aligning with previous leaks about the cost of the ROG Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X. They are expected to go on sale on the same day that Microsoft has scheduled a live show, where it is expected to announce a title for the new Xbox-branded console from Asus.

Asus ROG Xbox Ally, ROG Xbox Ally X Price (Expected)

According to a Dealabs report, preorders for the Asus ROG Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X will begin in Europe on August 20. The ROG Xbox Ally will reportedly be priced at EUR 599 (roughly Rs. 60,400), while the Xbox Ally X will cost EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 90,700). These prices are the same as the ones leaked by a tipster in June.

While Microsoft or Asus have yet to make a formal announcement, the Redmond firm has scheduled a presentation at Gamescom 2025, which begins at 3pm CEST (6:30pm IST) on the same day. The consoles are expected to go on sale in October.

At Gamescom 2025, Microsoft will also allow gamers to test a demo version of the upcoming title Hollow Knight: Silksong on the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X. Other titles mentioned by the company that are already available on other platforms include Roblox, Sea of Thieves and Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3.

Asus ROG Xbox Ally, ROG Xbox Ally X Specifications

At its Xbox Games Showcase last month, Microsoft unveiled the ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X, which were developed in collaboration with Taiwan-based electronics firm Asus. The ROG Xbox Ally features an AMD Ryzen Z2 chip along with 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of storage. Meanwhile, the Ally X model has a more capable Ryzen Z2 Extreme processor with 24GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 1GB of storage.

Both models are equipped with 7-inch LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 500nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It also has FreeSync Premium and a DXC anti-reflection coating for improved visibility.

You get support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.4 on the Asus ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X. However, the standard model has two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, while the ROG Xbox Ally X model has a USB4 Type-C port and a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port. Both of these handheld consoles have a MicroSD card reader, and a 3.5mm combo audio jack.

Asus has equipped the ROG Xbox Ally with a 60Wh battery, while the ROG Xbox Ally X has a larger 80Wh battery. These consoles can be charged using a 65W charger stand. The ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X weigh 670g and 715g, respectively.