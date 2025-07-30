Technology News
English Edition

Asus ROG Xbox Ally, ROG Xbox Ally X Price in Europe, Preorder Date Leaked

Microsoft will showcase a new game for the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X at Gamescom 2025, on the same day that preorders for the console are expected to begin.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 30 July 2025 19:36 IST
Asus ROG Xbox Ally, ROG Xbox Ally X Price in Europe, Preorder Date Leaked

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Asus ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X will go on sale in 27 markets

Highlights
  • Asus ROG Xbox Ally X preorders are expected to begin in August
  • Microsoft is expected to demo an upcoming title on August 20
  • The Asus ROG Xbox Ally could be priced at EUR 599 in Europe
Advertisement

Preorders for the upcoming Asus ROG Xbox Ally X and ROG Xbox Ally will begin next month, according to a report. The prices of these handheld gaming consoles in Europe have also been tipped by a publication, aligning with previous leaks about the cost of the ROG Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X. They are expected to go on sale on the same day that Microsoft has scheduled a live show, where it is expected to announce a title for the new Xbox-branded console from Asus.

Asus ROG Xbox Ally, ROG Xbox Ally X Price (Expected)

According to a Dealabs report, preorders for the Asus ROG Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X will begin in Europe on August 20. The ROG Xbox Ally will reportedly be priced at EUR 599 (roughly Rs. 60,400), while the Xbox Ally X will cost EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 90,700). These prices are the same as the ones leaked by a tipster in June.

While Microsoft or Asus have yet to make a formal announcement, the Redmond firm has scheduled a presentation at Gamescom 2025, which begins at 3pm CEST (6:30pm IST) on the same day. The consoles are expected to go on sale in October.

At Gamescom 2025, Microsoft will also allow gamers to test a demo version of the upcoming title Hollow Knight: Silksong on the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X. Other titles mentioned by the company that are already available on other platforms include Roblox, Sea of Thieves and Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3.

Asus ROG Xbox Ally, ROG Xbox Ally X Specifications

At its Xbox Games Showcase last month, Microsoft unveiled the ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X, which were developed in collaboration with Taiwan-based electronics firm Asus. The ROG Xbox Ally features an AMD Ryzen Z2 chip along with 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of storage. Meanwhile, the Ally X model has a more capable Ryzen Z2 Extreme processor with 24GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 1GB of storage.

Both models are equipped with 7-inch LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 500nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It also has FreeSync Premium and a DXC anti-reflection coating for improved visibility.

You get support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.4 on the Asus ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X. However, the standard model has two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, while the ROG Xbox Ally X model has a USB4 Type-C port and a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port. Both of these handheld consoles have a MicroSD card reader, and a 3.5mm combo audio jack.

Asus has equipped the ROG Xbox Ally with a 60Wh battery, while the ROG Xbox Ally X has a larger 80Wh battery. These consoles can be charged using a 65W charger stand. The ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X weigh 670g and 715g, respectively.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Asus ROG Xbox Ally X, Asus ROG Xbox Ally, Asus ROG Xbox Ally X Price, Asus ROG Xbox Ally Price, Asus ROG Xbox Ally X Preorders, Asus ROG Xbox Ally Preorders, Handhelds, Handheld gaming, Handheld consoles, Asus, Microsoft
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Google’s Veo 3 and Veo 3 Fast Video Generation Models Now Generally Available to Developers via Vertex AI
OnePlus 13, Nord 5 Series, Buds Pro 3, and More Go on Sale at Discounted Prices During OnePlus Independence Day Sale

Related Stories

Asus ROG Xbox Ally, ROG Xbox Ally X Price in Europe, Preorder Date Leaked
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Independence Day Sale: Check Discounts on OnePlus 13, Nord 5 Series
  2. Acer Nitro Lite 16 Launched in India With GeForce RTX 4050 GPU: See Price
  3. Realme 15 5G Series With 144Hz AMOLED Screens Goes on Sale in India
  4. Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025: Best Deals on Realme Phones Revealed
  5. Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025: Best Deals on Earphones
  6. Vivo X Fold 5 Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today
  7. Moto G86 Power 5G Launched in India With 6,720mAh Battery: Price, Features
  8. Asus ROG Xbox Ally, Xbox Ally X Preorders Could Begin on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo T4R 5G Launching Today: Know Price in India, Features and Specifications
  2. Asus ROG Xbox Ally, ROG Xbox Ally X Price in Europe, Preorder Date Leaked
  3. OnePlus 13, Nord 5 Series, Buds Pro 3, and More Go on Sale at Discounted Prices During OnePlus Independence Day Sale
  4. Meta Reportedly Plans to Make Job Applicants Use AI Tools While Taking Coding Tests
  5. Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra IECEE Certification Listing Reportedly Reveals Battery, Charging Specifications
  6. Google’s Veo 3 and Veo 3 Fast Video Generation Models Now Generally Available to Developers via Vertex AI
  7. Adobe Photoshop Introduces AI-Powered Harmonize Tool That Can Blend Objects Into a Composition
  8. iOS 26 Enables Safari's Advanced Fingerprinting Protection Feature by Default
  9. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra May Offer 60W Fast Charging Support, Firmware Leak Suggests
  10. EA Says It Won't Raise Prices of Its Games to $80 'At This Stage'
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »