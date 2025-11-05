Technology News
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 PC Specifications, Preloading Times Revealed; Activision Confirms Handheld Support

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Launches on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation on November 14.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 5 November 2025 13:14 IST
Photo Credit: Activision

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 will be available to pre-load from November 10

Highlights
  • Call of Duty: Ops 7 features a co-op campaign
  • The game will be available on Xbox Game Pass at launch
  • Black Ops 7 is optimised to run on most PC handhelds, Activision said
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, the next entry in the phenomenally popular shooter franchise, is set to launch on November 14 across PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. Days ahead of release, Activision revealed PC specifications and preloading times, alongside a PC-specific trailer for the game on Tuesday. The publisher also confirmed that Black Ops 7 would run on most Windows-based gaming handhelds, including the new ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X.

Black Ops 7 will arrive with PC-specific features and enhancements, including over 800 customisation options, ultrawide monitor support, support for frame generation techniques like AMD FSR 4, the Ricochet anti-cheat system, and more, Activision said in a blog post on the Call of Duty website.

Development on the PC version of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is led by Beenox, in partnership with Treyarch. The game has been optimised to run well on a wide variety of PC hardware, Activision said.

Black Ops 7 PC System Requirements

Minimum

  • OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update)
  • CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 1400 or Intel Core i5-6600
  • RAM: 8 GB
  • Video Card: AMD Radeon RX 470 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 / 1060 or Intel Arc A580
  • Video Memory: 3 GB
  • Storage Space: SSD with 116 GB available space at launch

Recommended (60fps, High)

  • OS: Windows 11 64 Bit (latest update)
  • CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 1600X or Intel Core i7-6700K
  • RAM: 12 GB
  • Video Card: AMD Radeon RX 6600XT or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 or Intel Arc B580
  • Video Memory: 8 GB
  • Storage Space: SSD with 116 GB available space at launch

Competitive / Ultra 4k

  • OS: Windows 11 64 Bit (latest update)
  • CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X or Intel Core i7-10700K
  • RAM: 16 GB
  • Video Card: AMD Radeon RX 9070XT or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 / 5070
  • Video Memory: 16 GB
  • Storage Space: SSD with 116 GB available space at launch

Additionally, all specifications will require a broadband internet connection and DirectX12 compatibility.

BO7 PC 002 1 black ops 7

Black Ops 7 will launch on November 14 at midnight local time
Photo Credit: Activision

Black Ops 7 Preloading Times

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is coming November 14 across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X. Preloading will be available on all platforms to players who have pre-ordered the game from November 10 at 9am PT (10.30pm IST). Preloading will include all Black Ops 7 modes: Co-op campaign, multiplayer, and zombies. The game will go live on November 14 at midnight local time.

Black Ops 7 on Windows Handhelds

Activision confirmed that Black Ops 7 is tuned for most Windows-based gaming, handhelds, including the ROG Xbox Ally and the ROG Xbox Ally X. On handhelds, Black Ops 6 will have enhanced UI legibility, with scaled screens for smaller displays. Activision claimed the military shooter has been optimised to run well on handhelds, without sacrificing image quality.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 will also be available day one on Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass. The game is available to pre-order across all supported platforms.

Further reading: Call of Duty Black Ops 7, Black Ops 7, Call of Duty, Activision, PC, ROG Xbox Ally X, ROG Xbox Ally, Windows, Gaming Handhelds, Treyarch, Beenox, Xbox, Microsoft
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
OnePlus Ace 6 Pro Max Key Features Leaked; May Be Equipped With Up to 16GB of RAM

